Dealing with our seasonal grief

This Christmas — like Christmases of the past — thousands of people in our area will celebrate their first Christmas or Christmas dinner without a special loved one. They will stare blankly at an empty place or seat, and feel the loss in their hearts. Death will have robbed them of one who held not only a special place at the dinner table, but also held firmly in their hearts.

We can relate.

It was 25 years ago – or Dec. 24, 1994 – that I arrived at work at my usual time, 7:30 a.m., picked up the newspapers and carried them into the office. There my father — or “Pa” — would soon stop his morning Bible reading that he always started before 7 a.m., and he and I together would read and discuss the news for the next hour or so.

This morning was different. He wasn’t there!

“Pa” was a creature of habit, so I quickly left and drove to his home, dashed inside, and found him sitting in his favorite chair. He could not move, but he was alive and responsive. He was transported immediately to the emergency room at the hospital.

It was always our extended family’s tradition to gather Christmas morning at Pa’s house with my wife and children and my two sisters and their family. This Christmas we gathered at the hospital where he received a pacemaker on Christmas Day.

We, of course, remained with him that day.

Exactly nine months later he finished his course in faith.

The next Christmas, or Christmas 1995, required redefining family traditions, and truly we were ill prepared to move forward. The center person of our family Christmas celebrations was missing.

Profound grief is a normal human reaction for all of us when we love … and lose.

A vital part of our life is no longer present, and we grieve.

A few years ago a man whom I’d never met approached me in a local store: “Are you Mr. McDougald?”

I responded that I was and asked his name, which he gladly shared.

As his story unfolded, he spoke of the difficulty enjoying the immediate past Thanksgiving as he and his wife had lost a son earlier in the year. The passing of their 27-year-old son was eerily like the passing of our 28-year-old son who had passed just three years earlier.

He went on to share their pain of Thanksgiving because of their loss.

Many of us can relate.

Holidays, especially the first ones following the loss of a loved one, are always the most difficult: Christmas, New Year’s, Easter, birthdays, Thanksgiving, etc. or especially the ones where family has traditionally gathered together.

Nothing can take away that sense of loss or grief. It must be deeply and profoundly experienced.

As one saying goes: “The road to healing begins with the willingness to feel the hurt inside. Feelings won’t swallow you. They pass through you, taking parts and pieces of your pain with them.”

In a deeply personal sense, I knew that we had two choices: 1) We could wallow in our mourning and bring everyone else down with us, or 2) We could honor and cherish the good times of the past; speak of the departed positively, and then move forward creating on the present holidays so warm and happy memories for the younger generation.

There was really no choice. We moved forward and set positive examples for our daughter and granddaughter.

We still feel our son’s spiritual presence, we still remember and speak of funny or memorable events from Christmases in the past, we still hang his stocking by the chimney, We place a special ornament on our Christmas tree – not only for him – but for others that we loved, we place a funeral wreath at the cemetery, and we make contributions to a local charities in their names, but we also fully realize that those we have lost represent fond memories of Christmases past.

As Charles Dickens reminded us in “A Christmas Carol,” there is also a Christmas present and a Christmas future.

This Christmas will be our Christmas present and it’s memories will remain with us.

Some thoughts to consider:

1) Move through your grief in a positive manner. Holidays are fun only if our actions are positive and happily reflective.

2) Say a prayer and give thanks to God for the time that you enjoyed with your loved one. Feel free to shed tears. They are the pressure release valves of your emotions.

3) Give a special contribution to an anonymous person, through Christmas Cheer or some other special charity in the name of your lost loved one.

4) Hang his or her empty stocking on your mantel. In our case our granddaughter, or his daughter, knows that her daddy’s memories are still cherished by all of us.

5) Place a memorial ornament on your Christmas tree and speak openly of your special and happy memories when hanging it.

Christmas is about faith, hope, love … and family. May they all surround and comfort you this Christmas season and always.

Beacham McDougald is a Laurinburg resident and Scotland County historian.