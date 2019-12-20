Candy canes have a sweet history

Unless you happen to be one of those who think that Black Friday actually bleeds over into December — which it does for national advertising folks who can’t get enough of our dollars in order to cover the Christmas bonuses they give — we are well into the Christmas season.

But let me just say, the term Black Friday just doesn’t seem … well, very festive. What was wrong with Red Friday? Or Green Friday?

Sorry, I digress …

Shopping for last-minute gifts this weekend will hardly be the only thing on the collective minds of some folks. As Christmas Day approaches — it’s Wednesday, you know — there is just as big a concentration in one very important area, holiday-wise: desserts.

Cookies and candies and pies, oh my!

Sorry, that was a bad “Wizard of Oz” reference.

Anyway, among all of the cookies, candies and pies, there is one item that probably represents Christmas goodies more than any other — and that’s the candy cane.

The red-and-white-striped stick of sugar that looks like an English umbrella handle has been around for centuries. Historians claim that cavemen — not the Geico kind — actually discovered the sweetness of honey from beehives and the manufacturing of candy was begun, thanks to the efforts of candy makers in Egypt, China, Greece and Persia.

As far as candy canes are concerned, the first cane was produced more than 345 years ago.

The historical evidence suggests that candy canes were first given the cane shape in 1670 by a choirmaster at the Cologne Cathedral in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. He supposedly gave the children who sang in his choir sugar sticks that were bent like a shepherd’s staff to keep them quiet during the long services.

The candy cane was first introduced to America in 1847 by a German-Swedish immigrant named August Imgard. He decorated a Christmas tree with candy canes in his Wooster, Ohio, home and an American tradition was born.

Although an exact year and location are difficult to come by, there is another story concerning the American start of the candy cane.

Christians claim that the candy cane arose to prominence when a candy maker wanted to produce a candy that symbolized the true meaning of Christmas and Jesus. He started by making the candy into the “J” shape to represent Jesus’ name. The white color in the candy represents the pureness of Jesus, and the red color represents the blood Jesus shed for us on the cross at Calvary.

Legend or fact, it rings true this time of year. And nowadays, candy canes can be found hanging on almost every Christmas tree there is — at least until the young’uns and Uncle Dave get to nibblin’ on them.

***

Want to make your own?

I looked everywhere to find a simple, cost-effective recipe for candy canes — and I finally found one.

This peppermint candy cane recipe comes from Jonni McCoy of California, who saved it from her great-grandmother Maggie’s own cookbook, and is published in the “Miserly Moms” cookbook.

Here it is …

— Ingredients …

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup water

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

3/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

Red food coloring

— Preparation …

Cook sugar, corn syrup, water and cream of tartar to a very hard ball stage (use candy thermometer to get 250 to 265 degrees).

Remove from heat and add peppermint.

When the candy is barely able to be handled, divide into two equal parts and add red food coloring to one part and mix well.

Pull pieces of each part to form ropes, then twist the red part around the white part to make candy canes — any size you want.

Have a joyous, Merry Christmas, y’all.

