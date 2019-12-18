Silent Sam voices his own opinion

What if Silent Sam wasn’t so silent? What would he say?

Perhaps this …

“I don’t really understand what people have against me. I’m a statue, without a personality or feelings — and I certainly can’t hurt anyone else’s feelings as I stand quietly.

“I’m not here to represent the awful thing that took so many lives so long ago. I’m simply here as a memorial to those young lives that were lost; lives of those who were once on The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus as students.

“I didn’t start the Civil War. My only purpose here is to remember those who were urged or felt the need to fight for a cause that the South once held dear — be it slavery or the state’s right to choose or whatever it may have been.

“I was erected at a different time in our country’s history. People thought differently then. They weren’t as advanced in the way of civil rights as they are now. Something like what took place in the early 1860s and for many years before that would not, could not and should not happen again.

“But again, those things are not what I represent.

“If I could think, I would hope that people today could separate the causes of the Civil War from the lives that were lost. Each one of them were Americans, people who lived, worked and fought for a better way of life. A memorial in Pennsylvania to remember lives from the North should hold no bigger importance than a memorial in North Carolina to remember lives lost in the South.

“And the lives of students lost should hold an even bigger importance.

“I am merely a statue made from bronze that was erected in 1913 — 40 years after the Civil War; it would be another 40 years before I was given my current name — and I have watched over efforts far and wide to erase that portion of our country’s history. It’s sad, really. Especially when much of that effort is being perpetuated by those who claim to be educators and leaders.

“Whitewashing any part of our past doesn’t make it go away. Allowing our future generations to see it gives them the opportunity to understand it better and learn from it.

“I miss my home at McCorkle Place. It was a peaceful, serene place for students and others to visit me — regardless of their feelings for what they perceived that I stand for.

“If I had a heart, I would feel saddened for those whom I represent, as well as wonder how those who do have hearts could conjure up such hatred for people who are connected to those who lost their lives or were injured so many years ago. The war among our own was a turning point toward the good in this country, but at the time the issue was inconceivable by many.

“I truly understand the emotional conflict. But I don’t understand how disagreeing people have to resort to violence and damage to make their point. So many before us fought here and overseas to be free and be accepting of all races, creeds, religions and opinions — can’t that go both ways?

“I hope that I, along with others like me, can be accepted for what we are … a remembrance of our lost ancestors and past history. All of us stand for only that.”

***

