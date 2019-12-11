The hope is that fairness will prevail

Finally, in time for the 2020 election, our state has a map for U.S. Congressional races that Republicans, the courts and at least some Democrats agree are fair.

It took the better part of 10 years to get to this point. Unconstitutional maps for both state legislative and U.S. congressional district maps are part of what we call the “lost decade” for voting rights in North Carolina.

Recently, a three-judge panel approved maps drawn up in November by the Republican majority in the General Assembly to replace maps previously deemed in violation of the state constitution. The prior maps were found to be an illegal partisan gerrymander, i.e., they were drawn specifically to almost guarantee Republicans would win 10 seats to Democrats’ three seats for U.S. Congress, despite the parties being close to equal in the popular vote in recent elections.

The new maps still give the GOP the advantage — a plausible split would yield eight Republicans and five Democrats. The N.C. Democratic Party in a statement said the maps were another Republican attempt to “run out the clock on fair maps, denying justice to North Carolina voters and forcing our state to go another election using undemocratic district lines.”

But plaintiffs in the case, the National Redistricting Foundation, led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, will not challenge the judges’ decision, which means the maps will stand for 2020.

It is very likely they will be good for just one cycle. Next year is a Census year; the party that emerges the winner in the state races will get the opportunity in 2021 to draw maps to cover the ensuing 10 years for both the N.C. General Assembly and U.S. Congress.

Hopefully fairness will be a consideration for whichever party holds power, and we will not have to again lose a decade in litigation over maps. We can hope.

