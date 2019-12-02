Send a blue wave to Raleigh

For the fourth straight year, the Fighting Scots have advanced to the East Regional finals. Could this be the year Scotland High grabs that recently elusive North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 4-A state championship?

If it is, you don’t want to miss it.

A strong, throaty crowd traveled to Hope Mills on Friday to watch the boys in blue knock off the South View Tigers in the third round of the playoffs, 28-18. It could have been a bigger margin, save for the fact the Fighting Scots were battling the home team and home calls from referees who couldn’t help toss the yellow flags.

Scotland High, seeded No. 6 in the East, has now ended the season of the No. 11 South Central Falcons, 56-13; the No. 3 Jordan (Durham) Falcons, 62-27; and the No. 2 South View Tigers — that’s a hefty margin of 146-76.

On Friday, the Fighting Scots will go on the road again, this time 95 miles north to No. 4 seed Cardinal Gibbons High in Raleigh. The Crusaders easily dispatched No. 1 New Bern last week to advance and host the East Region finale.

At this stage of the playoffs, offenses are usually high-powered and defenses are often stiff, and this matchup will be no different. So the difference just might come down to three very important ingredients — a good game plan, quick adjustments and a strong fan base in the stands.

We have no doubt Scotland High coach Richard Bailey will have a game plan cooked up that can challenge the Crusaders on both sides of the ball, and there is no better coaching staff than the Fighting Scots have in making in-game adjustments., All of that will be up to those on the playing field to put in motion and execute.

Outside the white lines, the third ingredient will be up to YOU.

We hope Scotland County, and those fans from throughout the area, will make the trip to Raleigh on Friday to cheer on the Fighting Scots. Your presence and lungs will be a vital part of Scotland High’s effort if they are to advance to yet another state title game.

Of course, if there is no chance to make this trip, you can still follow the game on WLNC 95.1FM on Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. with the “Countdown to Kickoff” show, followed by the game starting at 7:30 p.m.

Either way, support your Fighting Scots. Let’s send a blue wave to Raleigh on Friday.

