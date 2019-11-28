What does ‘Black Friday’ even mean now?

It’s not a day. It’s a synonym for “sale.” And it needs to change.

“Black Friday Sale Starts Now!” “Shop Black Friday Deals Now!” “Gear Up, It’s Black Friday.”

Well, yes, you shrug. What do you expect? It’s that time of year.

But it was not that day that supposedly got its name because that is when stores start making profits and “go into the black.” Not that day that actually got its name in 1869, when two investors started a run on gold, which led to a crash, which led to dark days. (How that somehow got caught up with shopping is unclear; probably a coincidence of history.)

It was not, in other words, Black Friday at all. It was weeks beforehand.

Because really, there’s no such thing as Black Friday anymore, not in a literal sense. It long ago escaped — or transcended — its original meaning and location, leaping beyond United States borders to establish itself in other countries and continents, to become just another shopping day in a sea of shopping days. The term is now a conceptual synonym for the idea of “sale,” a Pavlovian cue to get you in the right frame of mind to open your wallet.

And an opportunity for sustainably minded marketers to rail against purchasing, of course.

It is the graying of Black Friday.

What used to be special has given birth to a host of copycats: Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day — all of which are completely overshadowed by Alibaba Singles Day, which took place on Nov. 11 and recorded more than $38 billion worth of spending in 24 hours. It can be only a matter of time before we get Too Good to Be True Tuesday, Watershed Wednesday and Take-It-All-Home Thursday.

Spend-a-Lot Sunday? That might be going too far.

There is even a company proposing proposing we forgo the term Black Friday in favor of … Black November.

Black November? If we’re being honest about it, we should probably just go straight to Black Every Day.

Little wonder that, as the pressure to purchase has grown, so, too, has the pressure not to — the physics of fashion (and Newton’s Third Law of Motion) dictating that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Now, alongside Black Friday boosters there are anti-Black Friday agitators.

Brand executives (and designers) endlessly bemoan the way we are being trained to shop on sale, and the way in which it has permanently altered our sense of value, but it’s unclear how to put the genii they have loosed back in the box. The problem is, when everything is available all the time, it loses its attraction.

Essentially we have created a world of limited editions and sales, with very little in between, when it should be the sale itself that is of limited edition.

Black Friday needs a face-lift.

Once upon a time it was the sale that made Black Friday special. But the specialness is not dependent on the sale.

Indeed, the primacy of the in-person experience in an increasingly digitized world has become something of a given — the idea that in a connected society, the greatest luxuries, and gifts are moments of human connection. And was that not, originally, what Black Friday provided (well, that and a deal): a communal sense of anticipation and shared excitement? Is not that, really, the takeaway?

The waiting in line, the rush to get the product first, the mutual exhaustion and frustration and occasional triumph — even more than the shopping itself, such experiences brought us together and linger in the memory. And last longer, in the end, than any 60-percent-off item ever could.

— The New York Times