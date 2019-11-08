A sandwich preempted by a shriek

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

So there I was, in mid-bite of a wonderful sandwich at a local restaurant when the shriek knifed through the air like a laser.

It was only the beginning.

It was my first visit to this Laurinburg eatery, but it was a visit I’d looked forward to for a while. And this sandwich had been on my mind for a while because, well … I’m like Joey Tribbiani when it comes to sandwiches. I sat down at the table at 5:55 p.m. and by 5:56-ish, things began to get busy.

Arriving just ahead of me was a young mother and her very young child. The two set up camp at a table by the window and, since the other nearby tables were occupied, I took a spot two tables away.

Things began without incident, starting with some chips and sweet tea. Soon after, my sandwich arrived and I was about to dig in when …

“Ahhhhhhhgvhkdiic brrrrb mmmmmm blahhhhh!”

At least, that’s what the shriek sounded like to me. I’m sure it was baby talk for something like, “Hey, pay attention to me!”

At the time, I thought mom WAS paying attention to the child, because I could hear a discussion going on — but I was oh-so-wrong.

I soon realized mom’s attention was with someone on her cell phone.

Meanwhile, the child was being totally ignored — until the shriek, of course.

Well, mom wasn’t impressed with the baby’s outburst and quickly let out a very stern “Shhhhhh!” Then back to the cell phone she went.

Within moments — maybe 2.57 seconds later — the child decided the initial shriek should be followed up with the flinging of a piece of food in the general direction of mom.

Well, that REALLY set off the mom, who, in an even sterner voice said, “Stop it!” Then back to the cell phone she went.

It didn’t take much to understand, even if the mom didn’t yet, that the child wasn’t going to give up. And I was right.

Suddenly, without a peep, the child sent a plastic fork and spoon airborne — one across the table and one in the direction of the window. This did NOT sit well with mom at all, and she immediately let her child know it.

“I said STOP IT!” she said in the sternest voice yet. “I’m on THE PHONE!”

Oh … OK. Apparently the child couldn’t tell mom was talking to someone else, thereby ignoring her young’un for a REASON.

And so, the child did the only thing he or she could possibly do in such a case — he or she proceeded to throw a mini-tantrum that included a shriek AND pounding his or her little fists on the tabletop at the same time.

It was quite the scene to behold, really. I was about ready to pay up for dinner AND a show.

All of this managed to set mom off big-time. Without taking the phone from her ear, she looked right into her child’s eyes and flatly stated that that would be enough and, basically, something to the affect of, “Don’t MAKE me get up and deal with you!”

And the child went quiet — for another 2.57 seconds, at which point he or she began the process all over again.

All of this took place before I’d even taken my second munch of my sandwich, but what I really wanted was to sidle up to the young mom, politely take hold of her cell phone, drop it to the floor and proceed to STOMP THE H-E-double-toothpicks OUT OF IT.

Instead, I just shook my head and added another reason why cell phones are such a bad thing in society.

Sure, technology can be a wonderful thing, and cell phones have allowed the world to stay connected in ways we couldn’t have imagined. But at what cost?

When a cell phone conversation is more important than your young child is at a meal, then something is wrong.

That cell phone also ruined a perfectly good sandwich.

