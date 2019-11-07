Can Chavis be silenced for $510,000?

A judge last week, by declaring a judgment of $510,000, tried to do what no one else has been able to do, and that is to silence Gerome Chavis, the face and voice of the We the People movement.

In a civil lawsuit, the judge determined that Chavis had done financial damage to four plaintiffs — Aaron Keith Thomas, president and CEO of Metcon; R&R Protective Services and its owner Rory Eddings; Fullers BBQ of Fayetteville and its owner and president, Eric Fuller Locklear; and Dial Insurance owner Jarette Sampson — all of whom claimed that Chavis had libeled and slandered them repeatedly while going live on Facebook and castigating what he called the “special interest group.”

Said the plaintiffs’ lawyer: “Mr. Chavis’ reckless false statements over the Internet about upstanding members of the community, and their businesses, were designed to cause them substantial harm and succeeded. The rulings of two Superior Court judges in this case have made it abundantly clear that the Mr. Chavis’ unlawful and reckless conduct will never be tolerated in North Carolina.”

Chavis’ lawyer has promised an appeal, so more drama is likely. We all know the saying about blood and a turnip, and Chavis has been pretty open on Facebook about his financial struggles that he says have been a result of his crusade and the consequence of lost business. We doubt, however, that the plaintiffs are looking for a payday, and instead prefer that their character no longer be repeatedly assailed.

We remember when Chavis burst on the scene, and like everyone else, struggled to understand what to make of this fellow with a checkered past, someone who was obviously connected, intelligent, entertaining, and seemed willing to push the envelope. We understand well the laws governing slander and libel, so we weren’t surprised to see him in court. We only were surprised that it took as long as it did.

Chavis, early on, championed some of the same fights this newspaper did, including exposing a sheriff’s candidate’s shady past, and standing in the way of an attempt by some county commissioners to flush millions of taxpayers’ dollars down the toilet to buy an overpriced building as a central office that the school system made clear it did not want.

Many believed, wrongly, that we were aligned in some fashion with Chavis, but we were always in the dark on when he would go live and what he would say while doing so. We will not walk away from the position that we saw Chavis as an ally in this newspaper’s quest to expose what we saw as corruption.

We believe, if not for Chavis, this county might have a different sheriff and the school system might be calling a monstrosity home. For that, he earns our applause.

But we weren’t always in agreement with Chavis, especially when it comes to building new schools, which we favor if only a path could be found, and didn’t like his sometimes bullying tactics. In recent months, we worried he was depending less on reliable information and doing too much spitballing.

In fact, we have great respect for the plaintiffs in the case, all of whom have built thriving businesses and more than meet their civic obligations in this community.

But one thing we have learned about Chavis is he doesn’t scare easily.

So like the rest of you, we will watch and see. On this we have no doubt: He, more than anyone, has helped shape local politics for coming up on two years, challenging the powers-that-be and the status quo.

— The Robesonian. Lumberton