Elections now complete, a new era begins

Thankfully, the campaigning has ended and the voters have spoken. The 2019 municipal election is all but in the books, with only the formality of having ballots verified and finalized remaining.

Now, the city of Laurinburg especially can begin the healing process — healing from not only a few months of heated and divisive campaigning, but also from four years of a narcissist mayor filled with venom and hubris. His was a inharmonious plot that many grew weary of.

We applaud the winners of Tuesday’s election and send our heartfelt hopes that each will make it their priority to work together with other elected city and county officials, heads of organizations and residents in an effort to continue moving their community forward.

It’s a new era, one that should be draped in hope for a future that can be bright.

Laurinburg has a new mayor in Jim Willis, who we think will be the ultimate cheerleader for the city and all it has to offer. He will surely work with the City Council to push for new visions and make every effort to work with others to bring amenities and business here — something that has been sorely missing.

Mary Jo Adams returns to her District 2 seat on the City Council after sending current Mayor Matthew Block into political retirement with a resounding defeat. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience back to the board that cannot be matched in District 2, and we think her hopes for Laurinburg will greatly benefit the city.

Don Rainer joins the City Council from District 1 after repelling incumbent Curtis Leak on Tuesday, and carries with him a new set of eyes and a new energy that every board needs. His plan to work together for the good of Laurinburg is refreshing and we look forward to seeing that play out.

We would be remiss if we did not thank all of those who made the decision to run for elected office. It’s often a thankless job full of criticism and second-guessing. But when the love of a community is stronger than personal feelings, it can bring out the best in an individual.

Now the bad news.

As is the norm nowadays, the voter turnout for the municipal elections was dismal. About 29.5% of registered voters cast ballots — a bit more than 17% cast early votes.

We think municipal elections are far more important than presidential elections, because those on the ballots are our friends, neighbors, co-workers, fellow club members and church acquaintances. We know these people well. We know their families. We know their skills.

A municipal election should bring a large majority of voters to the polls, but they don’t. And that’s a shame. Today, almost 30% of registered voters here, whether their candidate won or lost, should feel proud they cast a ballot. For the remaining 70%, they should feel ashamed.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” (Thomas Jefferson)