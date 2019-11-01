W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

I truly wish the very first editor I worked for s0me 38 years ago had been an old, crusty sort with white hair that shot in numerous directions as he sat in a swivel-style wooden chair and chomped on a cigar butt as he barked orders. It just seems as if the lessons I learned back then would have a bit more credibility.

But my first editor wasn’t like that at all.

Instead, he was a young guy — barely older than myself at the time — who simply knew his stuff.

He still taught me a few things that I’ve carried with me over the years. Things like “you can’t shake hands over the phone” and “if you have a choice of making your readers happy or angry, do neither. Choose to make them think.”

There are, however, some things that come up in a career that just can’t be covered by experience and wisdom.

Just the other day, I received a telephone call from a reader who was obviously upset and wanted to voice a complaint to “the editor-in-chief.”

I guess that’s me.

The caller had barely started when another lesson my first editor taught me began to unfold: “There is absolutely no way to make everybody happy. If you are, then you’re not doing your job right.”

And there was always a Part B to this lesson: “And don’t get too excited about a compliment or take complaints too personally.”

OK, got it.

But as I remembered those words, the caller continued to explain that she was an elderly woman who had been taking The Laurinburg Exchange for 57 years and had never called to complain. That’s when she hit me with “The Mother of All Complaints” — one I’m sure even my wise first editor would have been stumped over.

“There’s too much to read in this newspaper,” she said. “I used to be able to get through everything in a day, but this one is going to take me all week.”

Ummmm, what do I do with that?

Imagine, a newspaper giving its readers MORE than they want or expect. I wonder if this same caller — or anyone else, for that matter — ever called those companies who put out a product that advertises “25% more FREE” and complained?

Personally, I like it when I can get 25% more laundry detergent or two extra bites of Three Musketeers for free.

So why isn’t a much larger newspaper for the same price better, too?

Last week, we produced something like 64 pages over five days of newspapers, the largest coming on Wednesday and Friday. Those were 12 pages each. For this caller, it was the Wednesday edition she was complaining about — a day that included information about the Laurel Hill Fall Festival & Carnival, the Halloween event at Dragon Park, a Rotary Club visitor, a story on the Scotland High senior soccer players, a page full of health news and more.

Nothing out of the ordinary, really.

I never imagined in my wildest dreams that anyone would accuse us of producing TOO MUCH — and I was all but speechless when the caller blurted out the complaint.

I was also pleasantly surprised when I was told she read every single thing in that newspaper. She loves the obituaries, crime news, all the community and school news (including sports), the calendar of events, the Opinion page and even the classifieds.

How many people can say that? I’m not even sure anyone in our office has EVER read everything in a single edition of The Exchange.

So there I was, holding the telephone to my ear with one hand and holding my jaw from hitting the floor with the other — not knowing exactly what to say. My mind’s Rolodex of past lessons was drawing a blank on this one.

“I’m sorry, ma’am,” was the best I could do. But I immediately felt foolish apologizing for something we’d worked hard to give readers. It felt like I was almost a traitor of some kind, apologizing that our short-handed staff had gone above and beyond.

Quickly, but nowhere near quickly enough, I added: “But we’re proud of what our newspaper included. And if we could give you more, we would — and still hope to.”

She wasn’t impressed, saying that we’d overwhelmed her and nothing could be done about it now. It was then I heard the REAL reason she’d called.

“I just needed to talk to someone,” she said.

“No problem,” I told her, wishing I could shake her hand.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected] — or his hand shook at 915 S. Main St., Suite H, in Laurinburg.