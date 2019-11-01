There’s not a good reason for not voting

There is very little more important than election day.

But as y’all already know, there are far too many unregistered voters in this city, county, state and nation; there are also far too many registered voters who simply don’t vote. Both are a shame.

The fact is that, on Tuesday, you will be asked to choose a number of local leaders who want to make Laurinburg and other Scotland County communities a better place. Their specific agendas aside, each is willing — and sometimes we have to wonder why — to give of their time and leave themselves open to public scrutiny and criticism.

That alone should make it worth your time to take literally a few moments to cast a ballot.

But there is another, more important reason. Too often, elections can swing on just a few or even a single vote.

Examples of that include:

— In 2018. the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive in July was decided by just 17 votes.

— In 2017, a Virginia House of Delegates race ended in a tie out of more than 23,000 votes cast. The tie was broken by pulling a name, placed in a film canister, out of a bowl. Republican David Yancey was declared the winner. The result was heightened by the fact that the win gave Republicans control of the state House by a single seat.

— In 2016, a Vermont state House seat was determined by one vote out of 2,000. Here’s what’s really crazy: This was a rematch, and when they first faced each other in 2010, the race was also decided by one vote — in the other direction.

— In 2010, a state House race in Massachusetts ended in a tie, and the courts ordered a do-over. In the rerun, Republican Peter Durant wound up winning by just 56 votes out of about 8,000 cast.

— In 2008, an Alaska state House race was won by four votes out of 10,000.

— In 2006, a Democratic primary for an Alaska state House seat was decided by a coin toss to break a tie. The winner, Bryce Edgmon, is currently speaker of the Alaska House.

— In 2002, a tie for a county commissioner seat in Nevada was determined by drawing the highest card. Amazingly, both candidates drew a jack, but the Democrat drew a jack of spades, which beat out the Republican’s jack of diamonds.

— In 2002, a GOP state House primary in Washington state was determined by one vote out of more than 11,000 cast. The person who lost had to wonder what might have been when one of his fellow police officers confided that he forgot to mail in his ballot.

— In 1996, South Dakota Democrat John McIntyre led Republican Hal Wick by just four votes out of almost 8,400 for a state legislative seat. A subsequent recount showed Wick the winner — by just one vote, 4,192 to 4,191. But the state Supreme Court ruled that one ballot for Wick was invalid because of an overvote, resulting in a tie. Wick eventually won, because the tie was broken by the state legislature, which went for Wick, 46-20.

— In 1882 in Virginia, Robert M. Mayo defeated Democrat George T. Garrison, 10,505 to 10,504.

— In 1854 in Illinois, Democrat James C. Allen beat Republican William B. Archer, 8,452 to 8,451.

— 1847 in Indiana, Whig candidate George G. Dunn defeated Democratic candidate David M. Dobson, 7,455 to 7,454.

— In 1847 in Virginia, Whig Thomas S.Flournoy won 650 to 649

— In 1829 in Kentucky, Jackson Democrat Nicholas Coleman defeated National Republican Adam Beatty, 2,520 to 2,519.

We think the point has been made.

Please vote on Tuesday.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The ballot is stronger than the bullet.” (Abraham Lincoln)