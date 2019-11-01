New ‘norm’ may not be a good ‘norm’

Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will

When I was a kid, I was scared to death of living a “normal” life. I wanted something different than most. The problem was that my life was guarded to a point that I didn’t realize what normal was supposed to be. As I kicked and screamed my way through life avoiding normalcy, I’ve come to realize that the world is changing. Is what we consider “normal” changing?

It seems as if we have accepted, within our society, that it is not mandatory to say, “yes sir”, or “yes ma’am”, to your elders and enunciation is not required any longer. A slow, drawn out jumble of sounds, most of which can only be found in an urban dictionary is what must be deciphered to communicate.

If you open the door for a lady today, you’re either flirting or you’ve offended someone for something, and God forbid you make a man go into the men’s restroom. I’m afraid to hug anyone, and if I pat someone on the back for doing a great job, I’m worried that I did something wrong.

If I see an owner in a store, it’s a rare sighting, and the employees inside most stores have their pants falling down with underwear showing. I must admit, I’m a little impressed, as I couldn’t do this without my pants falling to the ground as I walked.

I miss the days of “yes ma’am,” enunciation, well-dressed business owners, hugging, family reunions, fall festivals, carnivals, boys’ bathrooms for boys, gentlemen, ladies, pants held up at the waist, and overall respect for one another.

I worry that we’ve accepted a new set of ‘norms” for our generation. I’m concerned that, in our quest for equality for everything and everyone, we’ve diluted the word of God. I’m afraid of what the next generation will deem acceptable if we stray further from the Bible.

