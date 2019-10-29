Blind trust only provides part of the truth

News sources — again — have us concerned that our audience may not be getting full and accurate reports on things that matter.

We share a responsibility here, one taken very seriously. Ours has been to remain objective in reporting, to share opinion on the Opinion page.

Today our opinion is America needs more trusted news sources. They’re needed in our county, our state and our country.

The internet has been a blessed curse for us all. It consumes our time in ways detrimental, yet it gives us instant access in ways once unimagined. It also gives just about every Tom, Dick and Harry a megaphone, be it through any number of social media platforms of which Facebook is just a drop in the bucket.

Traditional, and now the ever-expanding 21st century traditional digital, news outlets are scrambling for clicks and hits. The collateral damage is the value of our information, and how so many of us get routed into click bait.

The examples come day after day. We must accept that we have an obligation to sort out the bad news sources.

A report last week noted Gov. Roy Cooper and his administration doing a no-bid contract for nearly $1 million. It involved the state Department of Transportation, a donor to his campaign, and an eight-page final report. One legislator said for that much money there should have been, for example, a step A, B and C given for fixing the DOT’s budget woes.

Details not as juicy but very relevant were that a 24-page supplement was given, and it did have some instructions on what is recommended going forward. Also, the donor is one of thousands of employees in the company.

We’re not picking a side here, we’re just saying all these elements matter. Not all work for certain megaphones.

We’ve heard tales of people saying they are not aware of things happening in this county. GenX and the woes of the Chemours Company is one of them. Yet, it’s been in this newspaper since the story broke in 2017, on TV, and covered greatly by many other news sources.

Elections? We’ve heard people didn’t know about the Sept. 10 special election, or the ongoing municipal elections that culminate Nov. 5. We won’t be surprised to hear people not knowing about the candidate filing period in December for the statewide primary in March either, even though it’ll be reported right here as well.

Our hope for everyone is to objectively assess where news and information comes from, deciding what can be trusted. After all, if the source always tells us what we want to hear, it’s probably not doing the job we need.

The old saying is applicable daily. There’s good news and bad news.

Choose to hear both.