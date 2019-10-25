Because they served

Brian Bloom Regional publisher Brian Bloom Regional publisher

He was a small man, albeit beside his size, there was nothing small about him.

At 17, hours after graduating valedictorian of his rural Iowa high school class, he was first in line, hand held to his heart, reciting a pledge and a vow to serve this nation.

“I was not a hero,” my father honestly reminded me time and again. I never left the continent; never got out of New Orleans.”

He wanted to, mom would tell me. He repeatedly, almost obnoxiously volunteered, over and over while fellow fire boat draftees tried to ensure they never had to go. He wanted to do his part, wanted to defend his country, believed he could help. And then, World War II was over.

His navy sailor hat, white with stiff edges, was a favorite costume in which to play. My brothers and I acting as child soldiers adorned in GI Joe-like attire, battling each other for inches on a hill.

His undress white service uniform stayed neatly folded in a duffel bag, his blues for more formal attire beneath. He remained in reserves for more than 20 years, still wanting to serve, knowing he could never go.

He attained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant, utilizing the GI Bill and ROTC to get to law school. His father died, my dad never got to practice, yet he served once more.

Military service isn’t about the wars that were won or the battles that were faced. It isn’t about kills or firefights. It’s the giving of oneself in service to others, to strangers, to neighbors, to family and to friends.

Military service is understanding that there are values worth defending, not because of religion or a flag tell us to, but because they understand “if not them, who?”

My father was a small man, his uniform fit me by sixth grade. But there, on the left side of is chest, beat the heart of a soldier, or a warrior, or a veteran. God bless him and all who served.

