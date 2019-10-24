Quick, name Scotland County’s No. 1 historic icon.

If you didn’t immediately think of the John Blue House, then something is wrong. The nearly 130-year-old, grandiose, two-story home out on X Way Road in Laurinburg sits on serene, picturesque grounds that once bustled with the activity of a working cotton and tobacco farm.

This eight-room home, plus four closets that were taxed as additional rooms in the early days, was built by John Blue completely from heart of pine with nine fireplaces and two wraparound porches. It was, perhaps, a representation of riches as well as the center of much activity for the region.

But the John Blue House is now suffering.

Old age has slowly decimated the home’s foundation. Cracks have been forming in many of the home’s walls. Ceilings are crumbling. The second-story wraparound porch is unsafe and closed off. Much of the home’s eclectic hand-carved woodwork is rotting.

And more than likely, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Why do we mention this? Because the John Blue House is the answer to our initial question, and always will be as this county’s most important historic icon. And it’s in need of love — and here’s why:

— The site should be a mandatory field trip for all schools in the county each year, to give youngsters a firsthand view of our local history.

— The home should be touted as a destination place for tourists traveling through the area.

— It should host numerous events throughout the year — including such things as bluegrass weekends, classic car shows and old-timey holiday events along with the usual Cotton Festival.

— Along with the Rural Heritage Center now located across the street from the home, there isn’t any other place in Scotland County — and perhaps the region — where the lifestyle of the late 1800s and beyond can be told as thoroughly.

Currently, the John Blue House is owned by the county and overseen by the Scotland County Historical Society — but the annual funding that comes from the county is only $25,000 for the upkeep of the home and grounds. That’s what we’d call a lonely drop in the bucket.

Estimates to repair the house, make it safe and get it back to its glory is about $100,000. That’s a hefty price tag. But because of the potential this historic home and grounds could bring in return, isn’t that worth it?

Sure, the county is giving $25,000 and the grounds are rented for weddings and other activities, and fundraisers could be held. But a plate sale or raffle won’t bring in enough to repair the foundation or porch.

In the end, this falls on the shoulders of the county commissioners. Some have toured the home and seen the problems themselves. Now it’s time for them to step up and find the dollars needed to fix those problems. Money is tight. We understand that. But if something isn’t done now, then the John Blue House may just continue to rot, eventually fall down and become extinct.

Let’s all insist that doesn’t happen.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I think this is one more important part of our history and our heritage, and every piece of that we can save is important.” (Michael Powers)