Why I supported governor’s veto

The North Carolina state budget for 2019-20 invests around $25 billion in our tax dollars in services like public education, public safety and health care. It is the most important bill of the year.

For the first time in about a decade, the voters of North Carolina sent a divided government to Raleigh. We have Republican majorities in the State House and State Senate, but also a Democratic governor and enough Democratic legislators to sustain the governor’s veto. It makes sense then that our state budget should be a compromise between both parties.

Instead, the state budget we passed back in June did not expand Medicaid, it gave smaller raises to our teachers and school employees compared with other state employees, and it did not include a statewide bond to pay for public school construction and repairs. That is why Gov. Cooper vetoed the state budget.

When Gov. Cooper vetoed the state budget, he made a counteroffer to legislative leaders: Stop additional corporate tax cuts and use those funds for higher public school employee pay; pass a statewide bond for public schools; expand Medicaid to close the health-care coverage gap and create health-care jobs and help hospitals in rural areas.

So far, Republicans have not done any of these things.

Each of these issues is critical to Scotland and Hoke counties. Medicaid expansion is critical for all citizens and Scotland Memorial Hospital.

The Cone Health Foundation estimates expansion would create 120 jobs in Scotland County and cover 2,604 more people. In Hoke County, 78 jobs would be treated and 4,169 more people would get health coverage.

We all benefit when more people are covered, because we all pay when someone who is uninsured finally shows up at the emergency room — we all pay their really expensive health care bill.

The public school construction money is also important for our students and for local construction jobs. Our counter-proposal would fund $39 million in school repairs in Hoke and Scotland counties, compared to $30 million in the state budget bill. That’s a big difference for a rural area like ours.

We all know how important it is to pay our teachers and school employees. The state budget gives teachers an average 3.7% raise over two years, while other state employees receive a 5% raise. School employees like janitors and nurses get only a 2% raise every two years.

That isn’t right.

There are good things in the state budget bill, such as a grant for the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport and a courthouse renovation in Hoke County. When Gov. Cooper vetoed the state budget and made his counter-proposal, he made it very clear that these projects were included and he supported them.

What we need is a state budget compromise that does better for our teachers and school employees and local schools, and one that expands Medicaid to help all of us in Hoke and Scotland counties.

The Rev. Garland Pierce is the state representative serving Scotland and Hoke counties. He can be reached by email at [email protected]