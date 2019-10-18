Our voice won’t be silenced

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

Touched a nerve, have we?

There is a portion of Laurinburg — along with one county resident I will refer to as Donny Mikey Andy — that is quite unhappy with the recent publicity we’ve given to the fact that Mayor Matthew Block’s personal Facebook account is in violation of a federal law that prohibits elected officials from blocking residents if that account discusses, in this case, city business.

Which his does.

Of course, there is also as large a portion of Laurinburg — including the more than 500 folks who have been blocked by Block, but not including Donny Mikey Andy — that seems ecstatic someone finally stood up boldly and said, “that’s not right.”

And it isn’t.

Both reactions are healthy. I had it drilled into me years ago that, in this business, response of any kind is what you strive for. Luckily for us, people like Block and Donny Mikey Andy can’t keep themselves from responding. Thank you. Their responses not only give our information credibility, but also drives home their wonky outlooks.

A good newspaper shouldn’t be afraid to stir things up; should be courageous enough to say something isn’t right; should have the gumption to take risks, knowing that, at some point, it might make a difference.

Or even be wrong.

I’m happy with the response we’re getting over this. The public needs to be more involved and care about what’s going on and understand what kind of issues are out there. Did anyone know being blocked from a social media account by an elected official was a violation of federal law a couple months ago? No. But now they do.

Now, what those who’ve been blocked decide to do about it is up to them.

But there is one reaction to this mess that totally surprised me. A couple of callers have claimed that newspapers in general — The Laurinburg Exchange, specifically — have no right to give its opinion on issues and the elected officials it covers. That kind of thinking strikes at the very heart of the First Amendment.

While that, in and of itself, is disturbing, it’s what is at the root of that archaic thinking which might be even more troubling.

In all cases, they say, The Laurinburg Exchange was wrong for three reasons:

1. Block is a nice man who has helped their family member

2. Block is a good Christian

3. Block loves Laurinburg

Each of those things might be true, though we doubt it. But all three of those things is also irrelevant to the issue. It’s a lot like saying we shouldn’t publicize the arrest of a drug dealer because he or she regularly gives to charity. Wonky thinking.

A lot of nice people who attend church and love where they (might) live also make bad decisions. It doesn’t excuse them from being second-guessed or held up for public scrutiny.

The fact of the matter is this: Block is in violation of federal law. Not once, but more than 500 times. And he’s not worried because he’s banking on the fact that nobody will do anything about it. We took the first step, now it’s in your hands. The state may claim this is “a gray area,” but that’s because it’s not a state law that it can decide, it’s a federal law.

Let’s put this into terms most can understand: You have three children, each with their own bedroom. Two of them are relatively neat, but the third is a total slob. You tell this child — who would rather make videos sharpening knives, try to look intimidating and spouting “challenge accepted” and then not follow through — that being a slob is not acceptable and they’d better clean things up. Or else.

A day later, you say it again.

A week later, you say it again.

A month later … well, you get the idea. Suddenly not only has little Donny Mikey Andy not done what’s expected of him, but the other two have seen there is no consequence attached to the “or else” and have begun to sharpen knives instead of pick up their rooms.

And you have lost.

In the end, we can cover meetings and events and write about them. But if we don’t share our opinions about what is going on in our community — through praise or criticism — then part of the checks and balances is gone.

That wouldn’t be healthy for the residents here. All of them.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]