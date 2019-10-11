This space is only ours, nobody else’s

Let’s clear something up right away: This space never has been, isn’t and won’t ever be available to an individual or organization not directly affiliated with The Laurinburg Exchange or the newspaper industry.

Period.

This space, as are similar spaces on the editorial/opinion page of most newspapers, is reserved for the opinion of a newspaper’s editorial board, which is usually made up of publishers, general managers, editors and, at times, reporters. It’s why the space is clearly listed as OUR VIEW — or, in the case of opinions from other newspapers, THEIR VIEW.

This space isn’t filled with a letter to the editor, as some have expressed. It isn’t signed by an author, but it isn’t anonymous. The opinion expressed here is a joint effort by a newspaper’s editorial board — in today’s case, ours.

So the continually flawed assumption by Matthew Block and others that this space has ever been written by or even influenced by his opponent in the upcoming municipal election or anyone else is yet another shovelful of dung in Block’s ongoing mountain of misinformation.

To be clear, it is a newspaper’s long-held responsibility to share opinions — including our own — on issues, elected officials, candidates and current events with residents. And we have fired kudos and shots in many directions here.

Even sadder than the fact that such an untruthful individual has little else to peddle than cockamamie accusations is that the choir he preaches to on his Facebook account (which remains in violation of federal law) continues to believe his severely skewed thoughts and blatant lies — as well as seeing nothing wrong with his and a supporter wannabe’s potentially criminal stalking.

But through the course of history, zealots have come along with a following — and in every case, they flame out soon enough because their slanted beliefs are more self-centered than community oriented. We, this newspaper, think the same will happen here.

Until then, we will also state that opinions from the public — elected officials or not — are always welcome by The Exchange’s editorial board. They must follow the rules set forth for letters to the editor (less than 400 words with author’s name, hometown and phone number) or guest columns (750 words maximum with author’s photo, name, hometown and phone number). Neither may include vulgarity or libelous statements. A letter or guest column can easily be sent to the newspaper by email, or, if legibly written, dropped off at our office or mailed. If there are no questions, these are generally published within a few days.

Candidate forums

Finally, we will urge registered voters to attend the upcoming candidate forums — Sunday at Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 6 p.m., and Tuesday at the Scotland County Courthouse beginning at 6 p.m.

These forums offer valuable information about candidates so those who will cast a ballot on Nov. 5 can make an educated vote to fill positions with positive, forward-thinking leaders.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Misinformation is not like a plumbing problem you fix. It is a social condition, like crime, that you must constantly monitor and adjust to.” (Tom Rosenstiel)