Mayor is full of cancerous contradictions

At the core of Matthew Block’s latest tenure as mayor of Laurinburg has been his thinking that money has been wasted at the expense of taxpayers. He regularly points to the construction of the new City Hall as Exhibit A, but he will gladly provide others if asked.

On the surface, an elected official who champions spending taxpayer money wisely and being frugal at all costs would seem to be someone voters would want to keep in office.

But Block’s harping about the City Hall cost and other simplistic social media superficial antics are merely a shroud to create an aura of care for a community he mostly despises.

As is the case for much of his platform — which he is now rolling out once again, this time in an effort to unseat an incumbent city council member — Block’s words are often filled with contradictions.

Out of one side of his mouth, Block loudly decries the fact that the City Council has spent something around $11 million to build the new City Hall on Church Street. Out of the other side of his mouth, Block responded to a recent story in The Laurinburg Exchange pointing out that the mayor is in violation of federal law that prohibits elected officials from blocking residents from their Facebook account, personal or otherwise where city business is conducted — opening him up to lawsuits — by stating on that Facebook account, “Let the silliness begin. Go ahead and sue the Mayor. The City has deep pockets full of your money.”

If those lawsuits happen, what exactly is the city’s liability? Does the city have a social media policy or is one in the works? How do council members feel about having to potentially pay for the mayor’s blatant violation? Will the City Council address this in a public meeting?

All good questions, and a story will be forthcoming.

Though there are numerous other threads of contradiction to pull on this mayor’s threadbare campaign clothes, tugging on this one should be enough to tell a voter exactly how divisive and cockeyed he is.

Yes, the city spent a lot of taxpayer money on City Hall, and for good reason. The former facility was elderly, leaking and costing a pretty penny to heat, cool and repair. It was quickly becoming an eyesore that residents should have been embarrassed about, especially when officials from other municipalities, state and federal agencies visited to conduct business.

The new City Hall is an important investment on a city that wants to progress.

But an elected official who invites residents to sue him knowing full well that the city would be on the hook because of his massive and self-centered hubris is nothing less than a cancer on the city’s present and future.

Block, for the most part, is extremely transparent in his thinking and incredibly bold at the keyboard when filling his Facebook account with those thoughts. We hope registered voters in Laurinburg will cast a ballot based on those cancerous qualities.

Chemotherapy, radiation and surgery is scheduled for Nov. 5.

