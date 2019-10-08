Your newspaper is an important daily treasure

Duke University’s study published two months ago was hardly a surprise to our industry.

As for our audience, that might be another matter.

Local newspapers, the research showed, significantly outperform local television, radio and digital media outlets. This includes not only overall output, but also coverage deemed truly local — by geography, original reporting and serving a critical information need.

Newspapers made up 25 percent of the news outlets sampled in the study, yet they produced 60 percent of the news meeting those criteria.

Online-only media outlets, the study says, made up only 10 percent of the news outlets surveyed, and produced 10 percent of the news that met the criteria.

The study’s authors said “commercial and philanthropic efforts to establish online-only outlets as comparable alternatives to local newspapers remain far from goal.”

Even those who decry their local newspaper will often share or quote from their newspaper’s pages on Facebook and Twitter.

Scotland County has only one local newspaper, and it is fully devoted to this county. LaurinburgExchange.com and the print edition of this newspaper are the go-to place for any number of enterprise stories developed by our staff. Just imagine how much you’d miss if Scotland County had no newspaper.

Sure, we’ll get news releases from various entities — the Sheriff’s Office, government at the county and municipal level, churches, schools, politicians, and just about anything else under the sun — and we’ll turn those around, publishing them for everyone to consume on each platform. We’ll share most all of them through social media, too.

But those are basics, and only scratch the surface of why The Laurinburg Exchange and LaurinburgExchange.com are indispensable news and information resources. More people read our work today than ever before.

More than a century of newspaper experience is linked into the two reporting positions at this newspaper. We know a thing or two because we’ve handled a thing or two.

Our philosophy is to deliver to readers what is important, useful and interesting. Often, a story checks more than one box.

This is National Newspaper Week, and The Laurinburg Exchange is proud to be celebrating with our readers and advertisers. They fuel our passion.

Our commitment is unwavering. We’re proud to partner with our advertisers and community to be the most trusted source of news and information — both in print and online in Scotland County.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I think journalist is a great profession. People talk about the demise of investigative reporting — newspapers play an amazing role in our society, and I still think they are important. Ultimately, the importance of a newspaper can’t be replaced.” (Seymour Hersh)