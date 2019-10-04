Newspapers’ demise were exaggerated

They’ve come and gone through the years, the prognosticators unfailingly telling anyone who will listen that newspapers are going to disappear.

A fair number are well respected, too. Our favorite is attributed to Ted Turner, the noted philanthropist and media kingpin who founded CNN. His prediction came about 1983, saying within 10 years newspapers would be obsolete.

To put the time-frame into perspective, cable superstations were burgeoning — including his WTBS, the untested concept of an all-sports cable channel called ESPN was nothing more than a toddler birthed in 1979 and the word “internet” wasn’t in anyone’s vocabulary.

The Laurinburg Exchange traces to the 19th century — it’s 2019, and we’re not going anywhere anytime soon. Reports to the contrary are false.

Welcome to National Newspaper Week, which launches Sunday and runs through Oct. 12.

Our work today is read by more people than ever before. While some believe the internet is the death of newspapers, it in fact has grown the audience. Tens of thousands monthly and more than 1 million annually read The Exchange and laurinburgexchange.com.

We’re a trusted source of news and information for Scotland County, bringing information not many others will.

We will gladly share what everyone already knows — we’ve changed. The internet was part of it, but anyone taking a gander at our pages on microfilm at the Scotland County Memorial Library will cleanly see it in print as well.

Our industry is very similar to any other in making business decisions and getting enhancements by advances in technology. We turn a profit, we find the best ways to deliver our product, we search and use efficiencies, and we keep doing what residents of this county expect — get the news, tell it with balance, and stay strong as a business partner in the community.

The internet’s greatest contribution to us, arguably, is the ability to report from anywhere at any time. Going back to the office is a choice, not a necessity.

Advertisers can be instantly attached with any story online in addition to their place in print. Their options are practically boundless.

We’re available 24/7/365 at laurinburgexchange.com, and an annual print subscription that is essentially half the newsstand price will put this newspaper in your mailbox every Tuesday through Saturday. Generations have changed, but there’s still a connection for the feel of our print product in a reader’s hands.

What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the readers. We hang our hat on the quality of our service as a news and advertising source, and the connection to our community.

Our value continues to rise.

On the occasion of National Newspaper Week, and every day throughout the year, we offer a sincere thank you to our readers and advertisers. You are The Exchange.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“A newspaper is the centerpiece of a community. It’s one of the tent poles of the community, and that’s not going to be replaced by websites and blogs.” (Michael Connelly)