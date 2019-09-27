Searching for the funniest joke ever

W. Curt Vincent Editor -

Let’s get one thing out of the way right now … what’s “funny” is a subjective thing.

For example, I tend to think Abbott and Costello are funny. You might not. And since there’s no way to prove either of us is right or wrong, then for the purpose of this conversation — I win.

With that in mind, I want to take you back in time to about 2001, when Richard Wiseman, who at that time taught at the University of Hertfordshire in southern England, began a worldwide, online search for the funniest joke of all time.

OK, that was 18 years ago.

Now, let’s go back a few years more to when God first created the world. After doing that, He created man and woman — and to keep the whole thing from collapsing, He created humor. This we know as a fact because, as the very funny guy known only as Gallagher often said, “one-third of the population was created funny looking … so look to your right, then look to your left — and if you don’t see someone funny looking, guess what?”

Abraham Lincoln, arguably one of this country’s best presidents, also thought humor was important. He was once quoted as saying, “if I did not laugh, I think I would die.” That’s pretty serious.

But humor isn’t always that easy to pull off.

A man once said, “humor arises directly from the process of perception which allows the mind to switch over and look at something in a completely new way.” That man was Edward de Bono — who was NOT related to Sonny and did NOT use a bowl as part of his hair-cutting tools and did NOT stand next to a very attractive woman and act as if he could sing.

All very funny things, but Edward did not do them.

Back to the online search.

About 2 million votes later, which included some 40,000 jokes, a winner was declared. Wanna know what it was?

“A couple of New Jersey hunters are out in the woods when one of them falls to the ground. He doesn’t seem to be breathing and his eyes are rolled back in his head.

“The other hunter whips out his cell phone and calls 9-1-1. He gasps to the operator, ‘My friend is dead! What can I do?’

“The operator, in a calm, soothing voice, says, ‘Just take it easy. I can help. First, let’s make sure he is dead.’

“There is a silence on the phone, then a loud gunshot is heard.

“The guy’s voice comes back on the line. He says, ‘OK, now what?’”

Are you chuckling? I’m not. In fact, somewhere Hoosier native Red Skelton is having a seizure in his grave; Bob Hope is choking on his applesauce puree; Florida blue-hairs are wondering if they voted for the right joke or if they actually did vote for Al Gore; and New Jersey residents, especially in Hoboken, are saying, “That’s pretty funn.. hey, wait a minute!”

Remember … about 40,000 jokes were considered and 2 million votes were cast around the world and THIS IS THE BEST THEY COULD DO?

Surely we can do better.

And that’s your task, Scotland County — I want you to send me the best joke you’ve ever heard. And I want you to do it by the eve of Halloween at noon. That’s Wednesday, Oct. 30.

A word of warning: I obviously can’t print any off-color entries no matter how funny they may be. If you send one to me, I will read it in the privacy of my office, laugh to the degree it merits and then save it for my next gathering of buddies.

I would also keep in mind that length is important. If I can’t fit it in this space along with my own 2 cents, then it won’t be funny. Got it?

Those are really the only rules.

Once all the jokes have arrived, they will be judged by a very funny bunch of people I like to call my staff. And if there is a tie, that knot will be untied by our current UNCP intern, who has proven herself a funny-funny guru by laughing at all of my jokes.

Speaking of which, I will leave you with this one …

“Marilyn the bartender was wiping down the bar when, suddenly, the front door opened and a man walked into the bar.

“He said, ‘Ouch.’”

Sorry.

OK, an anonymous comedian once said before a show, “Lord, please fill my mouth with worthwhile stuff, and nudge me when I’ve said enough.”

I believe I’m being nudged right now.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]