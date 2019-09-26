Newspaper journey just getting started

From my earliest memory, I was a newspaperman. OK, to be specific, I was a newspaper boy, or child, or, as my father put it, nuisance.

I was the fourth of five – all boys – and all $0.25 per hour employees of Bloom Publishing, a fancy moniker for two weekly and one small daily newspaper set nine miles apart.

Throughout my life my dad tried to convince us boys to seek alternative means of employment. He cited the long hours, the low pay. He showed us, through example, the all-too-often disrespect shown long before our current president called media “Fake News.”

He tried to dissuade us by showcasing the menial aspects of, what was then, blue collar work. I grew up in the days of “hot type;” molten lead manipulated into casings to form words, sentences, paragraphs, and eventually, stories. My father would set the type on an Intertype machine, a typewriter-like cast iron behemoth with more than double the amount of keys on the manual Royal that, through a series of levers and pulleys, would create type. The lead channels would then be set in page-size chaises, with pages reaching upwards to more than 100 pounds.

My job was not nearly so glamorous as the typesetter. I, instead, got the glory of smelting the used lead (I still have the burn marks to prove it), tearing down the page chaises, cleaning the bathroom and sweeping ancient wooden floors that, no matter how hard you brushed, would unveil yet another layer of dirt. And no matter how degrading the job, I still wanted to be a newspaperman.

To this day I remember being 6 years old and being charged with taking the papers out of our folder at the end of the press to carry to my brothers so they could be inserted. I remember the symphony of sounds from the percussion of the press’s drum to the vibrations that danced upon our sidewalk every Wednesday morning, signaling to one and all the paper was ready once again.

At 14 I started to write sports; at 16 I was handed the keys to the car and told I was now a salesman. At 20, already knowing I didn’t have the acumen for academics, I moved to Montana to see, once and for all, if the newspaper was the life for me.

Two years later I was excited to learn my dad, deciding I was serious about the career, was going to buy the counties’ only other newspaper, nine miles in a different direction, for us to partner and give me my start. Twenty-four hours later and he was dead.

More than 800 attended his funeral. Thousands reached out by phone, with cards, with food to pay their respects. And I knew, despite his reservations, that I needed to do this if, for no other reason, then to honor him.

Forty-plus years later I still feel the passion I felt each Wednesday as the sidewalks danced from the vibration of our press. Forty-plus years later, in a journey that has taken me from town to town, state to state, paper to paper, I still get excited about new opportunities.

In the coming weeks you will see a revised newspaper with revamped staffs. You will see changes in design, new products and new ways of presenting our product. I do this because this is what I was born to do. I do this because it is all I know. I hope you will support the journey.

Brian Bloom is the regional publisher for The Laurinburg Exchange, The Richmond County Daily Journal and The Anson Record.