It’s a great time of year in the county

There’s never a bad time of year in Scotland County, but fall may just be one of the best.

Saturday will kick off the county’s festival season with the annual Kuumba Festival — interrupted in 2018 only because of unwelcome visitor Hurricane Florence. Following the Kuumba festivities will be a string of must-go festivals that includes the Scotland County Highland Games the weekend of Oct. 4-6; the John Blue Cotton Festival on Oct. 12; and the Storytelling Event on Oct. 19.

Is there any one better than the rest? Some might say yes, but probably not, so our suggestion is for area residents to get outdoors and spend a couple of hours or more at each one — starting this Saturday.

The Kuumba Festival’s biggest change, as you can read in today’s front-page story by Octavia Johnson, is that it will take place in downtown Laurinburg. That’s going to elevate its accessibility for more people, as well as bring a lot more people downtown to see all there is available there.

And it’s not just a few hours long. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with numerous activities, vendors and more.

We hope you’ll make it a point to attend.

And don’t forget the free melodrama Friday and Saturday at Scotia Village, which looks like it’ll be a lot of fun. Find out more on Page 3A today.

Of course, if you’re still squeezing in as many weekends as you can at the beach or have tickets to an ACC football game on Saturday or simply need to get started on that fall yard work, we understand. It’s all part of what makes this time of year a busy one.

So it’s a good time to get the next festival on your calendar.

The Highland Games brings a lot of people to Scotland County, along with top-notch competition from around the world. We’ll give you more information as that weekend gets closer, but suffice it to say that this is a weekend worth putting a red star on.

One week later will be the annual John Blue Cotton Festival at the historic John Blue House in Laurinburg. If you are interested in some real Scotland County history, this is a day you shouldn’t miss. The John Blue House is a hidden gem here, and will transform you back in time as you tour the house and roam the grounds.

And finally, one week after theCotton Festival is the Storytelling Event at the Storytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Storytellers from throughout the region and state visit here to spin their yarns and interact with those who come to listen. You’ll get more on this one in a few weeks, but it’s also one worth putting on your calendar.

Of course, this time of year also continues to offer Fighting Scots football, numerous other local athletic events from middle school to St. Andrews University, activities created by the Scotland County Parks & Rec folks as well as important events like the annual Educational Breakfast on Friday at Scotia Village, put on by the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

It’s a great time of year in Scotland County.

“Don’t sit and wait. Get out there, feel life.” (Rumi)