Criticisms of the Republicans who control the legislature and the Democratic governor who fights them regularly are merited.

Today there’s a praise each deserves.

Within the state budget of their latest fight was funding for House Bill 29, legislation known as “The Standing Up for Rape Victims (SURVIVOR) Act of 2019.”

When Gov. Roy Cooper decided he’d hold the entire budget hostage because of Medicaid expansion and a few other issues, the General Assembly took a path that is being called passage of mini-budgets. That means items within the state budget where there is consensus approval, and in most cases what most of us would simply call the right thing to do, legislation was pulled out as single items and passed on for the governor to sign into law.

HB29 was one of them.

An audit last year found there were more than 15,000 sexual assault kits that had not been tested. The bill puts forth funding of $6 million in the next two years, and commands police and sheriffs to submit testing within 45 days.

“Each kit represents a human being who went through an awful trauma,” Josh Stein told the Winston-Salem Journal. He’s the state attorney general. “The Survivor Act is our effort to eliminate the backlog of sexual assault kits and to ensure that it never develops again.”

Some police departments, such as Winston-Salem and Fayetteville, have made efforts in recent years to reduce backlogs. In Winston this year, police brought charges in a case from 1993. It had been inactive since January 1994. Another originated in January 1990.

A few years ago in neighboring Cumberland County, Fayetteville police realized more than 300 untested rape kits collected between 1995 and 2008 had been removed from inventory. The reason was heartbreaking: leads dried up, and there was no room for more evidence from newer cases.

Leadership at the time had them thrown out, and the victims were not told. A different chief, years later, authorized the painful process of telling those victims, but the kits were gone.

They went a step further. A federal grant in 2015 helped the department’s Cold Case Sexual Unit begin work testing the kits they had. Dozens of arrests have been made, many in cases that were more than a quarter of a century old.

There is no statute of limitations when it comes to sexual assault.

“Each sexual assault kit represents a tragic event in a person’s life,” Stein said. “The survivors of these horrific crimes deserve the strongest possible response from North Carolina.”

For years, they didn’t get it.

Our state’s political dynamics are crippled, the governor and lawmakers entrenched by issues that halt their otherwise good efforts. Republicans were right to move the mini-budgets; the governor did well to drop his angst against that tactic and sign this bill.

— Bladen Journal, Elizabethtown