Bringing racks, promises to you

The pictures – at least some of the pictures — are on the wall. This is Jodi and I’s tradition to minimize the moving effect and simulate home life to the best of our abilities in what has all-too-often been a nomadic life.

She is the expert; me the muscle — and if you have met me you will recognize that the muscle just isn’t what it used to be.

I’ve been blessed, I’ll admit. For one, I have an extraordinarily patient and giving woman who shares my life if not my name. She understands the struggles of modern-era newspapering; from the corporate buyouts and the decimation of newsrooms to the reduction of resources provided as investors “get theirs” before our customers get theirs.

Rockingham, Anson, Laurinburg and hundreds of others from coast to coast have suffered the fate of outside entities coming in, stripping the profit and reducing the product to the point few can recognize it as a paper. It happened here and it continues to happen elsewhere as corporate raiders smell blood and leave the carcass to rot and communities to suffer.

Here’s my promise to you – that stops now.

Will these three papers, all owned by Carolina-based Champion Media, need to make a profit? Of course they do and it’s my responsibility to make certain that happens. Will these three papers all benefit from on-site reinvestment? Absolutely, and that’s happening and will continue to happen as we rebuild this once-proud tradition for communities that deserve good newspapers.

For one, newspaper racks will be returning throughout the markets to make it easier for you, our readers, to buy your paper. Racks across the country have been pulled in community after community as paper theft and distribution costs continue to rise. I’m taking a shot here and trusting that the majority of you understand that a dollar in gets a paper out – one paper. Anything more is theft, petty or otherwise and while many don’t comprehend the damage that does, I can tell you the bottom line hurts your paper, and ultimately, your community. Give me a couple weeks and the familiar green racks will once again dot the landscape and we will tell you where they are located online at yourdailyjournal.com.

We are reinvesting in personnel with a search currently in place for additional reporters. We are also seeking columnists from all walks of life —; from the business community to people interested in providing cooking, gardening, health, history and financial tips among others. If you like to write and have something to say, let us know. We are seeking local voices with local expertise. This is, after all, your newspaper, and we want to represent your interests.

Did your club, or church, or scout troop or organization do something or are they about to do something to help the community? Tell us about it. If we can’t get there – because there are currently just two of us in Laurinburg – send us a photo and tell us about it. We can’t be everywhere all the time, although I am challenging myself and this staff to do just that.

In the coming days and weeks, you will see us create a comprehensive community calendar and arts profile. You will find a new magazine unveiled in November and special sections sprinkled through the months and year.

But I need you to be more than a bystander, I need you to help. If you used to subscribe to the paper and became disillusioned, try us again either through single copy purchases (remember those racks) or an annual subscription that delivers our work to your door.

If you are a retailer, understand that there is no product in the region that reaches more households, is seen by more eyes, held by more hands, than The Laurinburg Exchange.

Jodi and I have put the pictures on the walls. We are ready for a new start with newspaper staffs that want to be great. Come join us … we could use the help.

Brian Bloom is the regional publisher for Champion Media. He oversees The Laurinburg Exchange, The Richmond County Daily Journal and The Anson Record.