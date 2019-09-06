The things that make Laurinburg special

Wednesday, Aug. 28, marked the 36th anniversary of my diving accident that caused me to be a quadriplegic. For a 14-year-old who thought he could do anything and had everything to look forward to, it was devastating.

On Friday, Aug. 30, I returned home from a trip into town running errands, driving an especially-equipped van that I’ve had for 15 years. At almost every stop, I was reminded of what makes Laurinburg special and how my hometown came together for me and my family.

I stopped off first at The UPS Store, where the manager did what he does almost weekly. Wesley Locklear goes out to my van and brings back packages of Amazon products I constantly seem to return. He never hesitates and always has a smile on his face. For someone who can’t do certain tasks on his own, small things make a big difference.

I saw one of my extended family members, who took the time to ask about my parents, both of whom are going through difficult health struggles. She, like so many others in Laurinburg, continues to show concern for them and me. That’s comforting, and so much like Laurinburg.

I often shop at Carlie C’s when I go to The UPS Store. Someone is always willing to help me pick up items that I can’t get myself. An older employee readily accepted when I asked if anyone wanted to help me. The shopping trip was not just about finding pain reliever and apple cider vinegar or deciding whether or not I wanted to buy a couple cans of tuna fish that were on sale for $1 each … it was a chance to get to know one another and laugh, as I told her we don’t have a working can opener in the house. That’s Laurinburg.

I saw “Dr. Z” from Scotland High School athletics, who was on the football practice field with me two days before my accident in 1983. He reminded me he was getting younger even as I have gotten older.

It was an honor to fulfill my civic duty by voting at the Scotland County Board of Elections. I parked in the wrong space, but a woman from the County Co-Op Extension met me just to tell me where I should go instead. I asked if someone from their office would be willing to go to my house and take a soil sample, because I can’t do it myself. She volunteered without hesitation. That’s Laurinburg.

Entering the elections office to vote, I was greeted by three pleasant people with a willingness to help in whatever way they could. They made voting more than a duty, but a pleasure to get to know them and thank them for their service. They deserve our respect and appreciation. Dell Parker followed me outside to make sure I got out okay. We reminisced about going to high school together. Strong ties that bind us to our community are just another thing that makes Laurinburg special.

Before leaving, I ran into one of the candidates for mayor that I’ve known for years. I plan on voting for him, because I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that he loves Laurinburg just as much or more than I do. He’s proven it time and time again by his service to our community. He overflows with optimism about the great place Laurinburg is and can continue to be.

With all the controversy surrounding what has happened in Laurinburg politics over the last several years and will no doubt continue through the upcoming election, we need to look for those people who have not given up on our community, but desire to serve and make it an even better place than it already is. That’s what it means to belong to Laurinburg.

I went shopping at Belk. Someone who has worked there for 18 years took her time to help me pick out exactly what I wanted. That was no easy task, because I’m very particular about clothing. She never complained or rushed me, but gave service with a smile. After checking out, she took my packages and put them in my van. She could have rushed back in to the store, but she chose to ask how I was doing and told me about her military family. In Laurinburg, we take a genuine interest in one another. That’s also what makes us special.

During the 10 minutes it took me to drive home, I reflected upon the 36 years that I’ve been in a wheelchair and the help I’ve needed from so many people. I love Laurinburg, because Laurinburg has always shown love to me.

Sure, there are definite problems that need attention in our community. Statistics don’t lie. But maybe we can begin to improve Laurinburg if we reflected upon what makes the city special instead of overemphasizing all the things that need improvement. Perhaps we should all get out to run errands, talk to people, remember the help that we’ve received from others, and reflect upon what this city means to us.

More importantly, we should take the opportunity to share it.

Scott Blue is a Laurinburg resident.