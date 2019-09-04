Be alert, heed warnings as Dorian nears

The exact path of Hurricane Dorian remains questionable. Forecasters emphasize that any little “wobble” one way or the other could drastically change not only the course of the mighty storm, but also the effects it has on North Carolina as a whole.

In no uncertain terms, however, the deja vu effect here in Scotland County should motivate all of us to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

At the top of the “things to do” list should be be to pay attention to and heed any and all warnings given, regardless of where they originate — from city officials, county officials, emergency management, state officials, federal officials and weather experts.

We are already under a tropical storm watch, which may not yet raise any red flags but has to get our collective attention. Dorian is coming. It may be a weakened storm — having downgraded from a Category 5 hurricane that all but wiped out the islands of the Bahamas with wind speeds of 185 mph to a Category 2 as it creeps along the East Coast — but its wrath and its size still demand we pay close attention.

We all recall what took place just about 51 weeks ago. Hurricane Florence made landfall on Sept. 14 near Wilmington and made a beeline straight for Scotland County. In its wake, the entire region was left with flooded neighborhoods, damaged and closed infrastructure, ruined homes and shattered lives. In some cases, there are those who are still reeling and recovering from Florence.

Dorian may not make a crazy left turn and zip across the Tar Heel State, but its outer bands of wind and rain may still be enough to dump grief and misery on Scotland County, even 100-plus miles away from the coast.

Plenty of folks are already keeping a trained eye on the storm, and we expect to be getting regular updates on Dorian’s position and what needs to be done locally. Our county commissioners, on Tuesday, took the proactive step to put a state of emergency in place and the city has all of its department heads on full alert.

Roylin Hammond has begun the process of getting the Emergency Operations Center open and has been in touch with state and federal folks for updates. Decisions on shelters and more are possible.

All necessary and aimed at keeping all of us informed and safe. But we need to pay attention. As in most cases, information is only useful if it is used wisely.

As we head into the last of the week and Dorian moves closer to the North Carolina shore, we urge y’all to watch the Weather Channel on television, listen to WLNC radio and watch The Laurinburg Exchange website and print edition for information. You can also access a weather update online at weather.gov/rah.

Be safe, Scotland County.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The Lord will protect you and keep you safe from all dangers. The Lord will protect you now and always wherever you go.” (Psalms 121:7-8)