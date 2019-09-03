Building healthy families is the overall goal

The numbers tell the story, and they raise an alarm within the black community, and the community at large.

Health professionals agree that the benefits of breastfeeding infants has significant positive health effects. But black women have both the lowest rates of starting breastfeeding and continuing breastfeeding, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control. Just over 64 percent of black women initiated breastfeeding between 2011 to 2015, the CDC notes, which compared to nearly 82 percent for both white and Hispanic women.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months of a baby’s life, and breastfeeding alternated with complimentary foods up until at least 12 months. But the academy in 2017 reported that “a significant difference of at least 10 percentage points in exclusive breastfeeding through 6 months was found between black and white infants in 12 states, and at 12 months of breastfeeding in 22 states.” Many of the states where the racial disparity is the greatest is concentrated in the South.

That’s why we were heartened to see local organizers participate in an event at the Headquarters Library that marked Black Breastfeeding Week, which is part of National Breastfeeding Month. The local event appeared to draw its target audience; it was attended by plenty of expectant mothers and mothers with young children. Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin read out a proclamation declaring Fayetteville a Breastfeeding Friendly City.

Angela Tatum-Malloy, of the Fayetteville Breastfeeding Center, told the assembled that August is the “Super bowl of breastfeeding,” because of all the related events, worldwide, that put the focus on the benefits of breastfeeding and how to help mothers who wish to do so.

She talked specifically about the racial disparities affecting black mothers when it comes to breastfeeding.

“The push-back that I hear the most is mothers feel like there are barriers in their lives that keep them from breastfeeding,” she said. “There are things they don’t understand, which causes them to have a disconnect from breastfeeding. With Black Breastfeeding Week, we like to focus on getting those answers to mothers.”

Breastfeeding protects against allergies and infections; provides nutrition; and reduces the risk of disease, according to research. In some places, the infant mortality of African-American babies is twice that of white infants.

Tatum-Malloy said Monday that breastfeeding boosts a baby’s immune system. She told the mothers they have options – including pumping milk.

In addition to information sessions, Tatum-Malloy fits into the conversation on breastfeeding in another important way: the Fayetteville Breastfeeding Center she directs at 100 Hay St., is a clinic that offers lactation consultations, education and research, as well as provider training workshops. It is the first free-standing lactation clinic in the state, Tatum-Malloy says.

The clinic’s services are all part of a goal — what should in fact be everyone’s goal — of building healthy families, or as the mayor put it on Monday, “sustaining healthy lifestyles.”

And those aspects we believe are building blocks for a healthy, more vibrant community and country.

— The Fayetteville Observer