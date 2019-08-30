Labor Day has changed over recent years

Much like Memorial Day stands as the unofficial beginning of summer, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer — despite the fact there are still 23 days before autumn officially arrives.

But the Labor Day of years gone by is hardly what it is today.

For instance:

Labor Day was the last day of summer before children returned to school.

Labor Day hinted at the coming high school, college and professional football seasons.

It meant the return of numerous community and cultural events.

The holiday signaled a renewed dedication to work as summer vacations and summer breaks came to an end.

That was then.

Labor Day remains a vacation day for many, including students, but school started days or even weeks ago for many area youths.

Football season has already kicked off for high schools and colleges.

Numerous community events have been held and are underway.

Summer breaks and vacations already seem like ages ago.

Things change, but hopefully not everything.

Labor Day once held the promise that fall would soon arrive.

The date still does.

Labor Day was and remains a turning point when we start looking for the first cool day, the first drop of a leaf, the crystal blue sky, the first brisk evening with just a hint of chill.

No matter that the calendar still claims three more weeks of summer, no matter how much our schedules have changed in the lead up to this day, no matter what the thermometer reports on the back porch, Labor Day may no longer be the unofficial end of summer, but it does herald the unofficial coming of fall.

Something else that hasn’t changed with Labor Day are the family gatherings — whether at the beach, in the mountains, at grandma’s house or in the back yard — which center around some kind of movie marathon or cookout.

And, of course, there are also the looming elections — this year with a special election to elect a local congressman in 10 days, followed by the always important municipal elections in November.

However you decide to celebrate this holiday weekend, we hope you will do it safely.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Before the reward, there must be labor. You plant before you harvest; you sow in tears before you reap joy.” (Ralph Ransom)