Mayoral vote is filled with importance

Scotland County Democratic Women did the registered voters in the city of Laurinburg a great service on Saturday, hosting a meet the mayoral candidates at American Legion Post 50.

While it was a bit disappointing to see so few voters attend the gathering, those who did were able to hear each candidate’s reasons for running for the position, as well as ask questions on issues facing the city going forward. And those questions were on point.

We understand that, with a little more than two months before the municipal election on Nov. 5. many voters probably already know which candidate they plan to support. That kind of thing can often happen the moment a candidate announces an intention to run.

But we also think there are a number of registered voters out there who don’t yet know who they will support — or even if they intend to vote at all. These are the voters which events like Saturday’s are most important for.

On the ballot in November will be four candidates for the office of Laurinburg mayor — Frank Evans, Paul Tate, J.D. Willis and Jim Willis — and each brings his own unique characteristics, personalities and experiences to the table.

Perhaps as important as any time before, the election of a mayor in Laurinburg will go a long way toward shaping at least the next four years here. That’s because, to a large extent, the mayor’s post has been filled by someone whose legacy may include such terms as divisive, cynical and ego-filled.

Laurinburg is in the position of needing a mayor who is an efficacious force, one who works closely with those trying to make the city better for everyone and who will be a positive face for the city throughout Scotland County, the region and state.

The city doesn’t need a figurehead mayor; it shouldn’t have a mayor who is constantly at odds with almost every other agency in the city and county; and it can’t have a mayor who chooses to put self above service.

There are four choices available to registered voters in November. Each have been given a good example of what kind of mayor Laurinburg doesn’t need sitting at the head of the City Council for the next four years. Each understands that, except in the event of a council tie, the position is a non-voting one — but it is also one that must show its true value through leadership and supportive qualities.

It is our hope that registered voters will take all of this into consideration as the municipal election draws closer. And most important of all … we hope every registered voter will cast a ballot.

