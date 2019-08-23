Liles delivers on a promise

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

A couple of pine cones walked into The Laurinburg Exchange offices this week along with a forester from N.C. State University.

No, this isn’t a joke — though perhaps we could concoct one if we tried hard enough.

But these pine cones were in the protective hands of Pete Liles, whom I have come to know as a fellow Rotarian. OK, I’m not REALLY a Rotarian, I only attend the club’s lunch meetings every Tuesday to cover their program for the newspaper — but I honestly couldn’t feel more welcomed and part of a cool bunch of guys.

Pete has been promising me for a few weeks now that he had some pine cones he wanted me to see. This all came on the heels of my earlier Scotland County Pine Cone Search contest, which was won by Doris Smith of Laurinburg. Pete promised that his pine cones would beat any brought to me by anyone in Scotland County.

On Tuesday, he finally made it to my office, and boy was he right.

The two pine cones he had with him were monsters. And he said he has a few others like them at home.

I had to get a ruler on the biggest of the two and it stuck out beyond the 12 inches I had — by 2.5 inches. That’s a whopping 14.5 inches in length alone, and my guess at the girth was easily 15 inches. And get this … you know when you pick up most pine cones, there is very little weight to them? These weren’t like that at all.

Pete settled in and told me the story of the pine cones, which I won’t go into detail about — but suffice it to say that he obtained them some years back from the vicinity of Yosemite National Park in the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California. That’s the reason he couldn’t enter them in the Scotland County Pine Cone Search contest.

Our pine cones here come primarily from the long leaf pine. The pine cones brought in by Pete are from sugar pines — or pinus lambertiana, the tallest and most massive pine tree with the longest cones of any conifer. The species name was given by the British botanist David Douglas, who named the tree in honor of the English botanist, Aylmer Bourke Lambert.

The distinctive tree can be found from Oregon through California and northern Mexico, and it gets part of its name from the sweet resin that crystallizes around wounds in the bark. In addition to being the largest pine, sugar pines can produce cones up to 24 inches long.

Pete says his family of sugar pine cones serve as a topic of discussion around the holidays when they are displayed in the home. The rest of the year they are well protected because, well … there is little chance he’ll ever get more, since Uncle Sam has a protective order placed on them now.

Perhaps the best part of Pete’s visit was finding out that he and I shared a friendship with the late Jim Deines. It just reminded me how small a world we have — as well as how much we should appreciate the simple things in life, like pine cones.

Thank you, Pete.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]