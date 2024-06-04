To the editor,

I was saddened by the June 1 editorial, “Trump’s conviction made for a strange, sad day for America.” I feel for the judge who faces a nation divided between those who think the entire affair to be a travesty of justice and those who are cheering the verdict. So what was at issue?

Everything relates to the 2016 presidential election and the August publication of the Hollywood Access tape. A decision was made to effectively prevent the publication of other salacious stories about the candidate. This was done by buying the sexual stories on the market and signing Nondisclosure Agreements. This worked. The accounts didn’t become public until after the successful election.

Now, where is the problem? It’s not wise to have an affair with a Playboy Bunny, but it’s not illegal. It’s not smart to have a tryst with a porn star, but it’s not illegal. Nondisclosure Agreements are not illegal. Funds expended on political campaigns are not illegal. Furthermore, fees for a lawyer are not illegal. Unfortunately, laws were broken implementing this plan.

Political expenditures must be reported, and documents and testimony showed that the Playboy Bunny and porn star stories were not so accounted; that’s illegal. Documents and testimony showed that business files were altered so that the reimbursement of the porn star story was hidden as “legal expenses;” that’s illegal. Finally, those illegalities were committed to affect an election; that’s illegal. Consequently, the jury, concluding that Donald Trump was involved in all three of these illegalities, judged him guilty of felonious conduct. He is to be sentenced by the judge in July.

Mr. Trump’s refusal to recognize the validity of his trial and conviction seems more a political statement than a realistic assessment. By so doing he challenges the whole idea of the rule of law, so fundamental to our national identity. The hosts of officials parroting his position become then an invitation to the public to also question our national identity. In all of this, however, Mr. Trump simply adds to the sentencing dilemma.

I doubt that the judge would want to incarcerate a former President, yet such lack of remorse would seem to be a challenge to do just that. Furthermore, it probably eliminates simple probation. The choice, then, becomes home confinement or incarceration because of this lack of contrition. I pity the judge as he makes this decision.

Malcolm Doubles

Laurinburg