Sight, sounds and smells at The Flea

If you have ever visited a large flea market you know that you might run across anything for sale. Why it might be an African water bottle like I found at the Rockingham market several weeks ago, or just a bag of fresh cooked pork skins. Seems if you go earlier or often enough there is no limit to what you can find.

When walking up one row of venders and down the other you encounter all races and nationalities of people. Children of all ages are tagging along behind their parents or grandparents wanting this and that. Some folks walk fast while looking for a deal but most just moseying around talking and looking. It’s just an outing and maybe an adventure for both young and old all looking for a deal.

Some folks even bring their dogs to the flea leading them on a leash up and down the rows of venders. Some dogs are very large while some are so small they are totted in people’s arms. All seem to be enjoying the festive environment the flea market has to offer. Sometimes venders have pups to sale or give a way. They seem to wait for the children to gather around and place a pup in each child’s hands. Now folks don’t you think this would be a good way to sale or give away a pup!!!

Along with the dogs for sale, folks bring in goats, chickens, ducks and rabbits. Why I once saw a pony for sale. These animal venders are usually in the shade at one end of the market. I wonder if that’s not a two- fold reason especially from the smell.

Talking about sights and sounds, it seems every few steps you take; a different aroma fills the air. Now not all those smells are bad, no-sir-re. The smell of fresh roasted peanuts, perfume, scented candles, peppers along onions and hotdogs cooking on a grill are not soon forgotten. The sight and smell of fresh-cut watermelon, cantaloupes, apples and oranges seem to linger around the produce tables. Venders will politely tell you that the smells and samples are free.

As you walk thought the market people are talking in different languages and brogues. All the while children are running around giggling and sometimes screaming. Now don’t forget the crows of the roosters, barking of dogs and the bleating of goats. All go together to make-up the carnival atmosphere of a flea market.

One of my favorite things to do while at the flea is to watch and listen as folks make their deals with the venders. You see as people walk through the rows of venders, they might see something of interest and ask the price of the item. Well it stands to reason that both the venders and the buyers want the best deal to be had. A vender that comes to the flea market ‘bout every week will most likely hold to their prices while vender who just want to get rid of their stuff will usually give you the best deal. Also, as time comes for the market to close a buyer is most likely to get a better deal.

If for some reason you have never attended a large flea market you need to take it upon yourself to enjoy the many sights, sounds and smells that are found together at the flea.

J.A. Bolton is author of “Just Passing Time,” co-author of “Just Passing Time Together,” member of the Anson County Writers Club, Anson and Richmond Historical Societies, also a member of Story Spinners in Laurinburg.