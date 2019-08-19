Although the thermometer hovered somewhere near 90 degrees on Saturday morning, Christmas was in the air at Scotland High School.

Law enforcement in the county — led by the Laurinburg Police Department and Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, but joined by the State Highway Patrol and others — held a motorcycle fundraiser that began in the school parking early in the day.

That event really began at about 10 a.m. when somewhere in the vicinity of 75 motorcycles roared their collective engines and began a nearly 70-mile trek to Asheville — all to raise money for the annual Shop With a Cop effort.

Those who have benefited from Shop With a Cop in the past understand just how important that event really is during the holidays. And those who came out early Saturday to deliver a check and watch the motorcycles begin their ride also know just how important the fundraiser is. Of course, we must also applaud those who participated in the event on Saturday.

The holidays are still a few months away, but law enforcement realize how important preparation well in advance can be. This fundraiser was a solid start, as Staff Writer Katelin Gandee’s story on Page 1A today points out.

Late last week, we reported that the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department would square off in a charity softball game that will benefit Relay for Life — another worthy cause.

It is this kind of joint effort and camaraderie between the two agencies that we like to see, and thing it can only go a long way way toward working together to make Scotland County a better and safer place to live, work and play.

***

Giveaway grace

***

Also on Saturday at Scotland High School, the local chapter of the NAACP held its 19th annual “Back to School, Stay in School” school supplies giveaway.

Items that were offered to youngsters who will begin school on Monday included backpacks and a wide variety of other school supplies — all donated by the community.

On Tuesday, Scotland County Parks & Recreation Department will hold its school supply giveaway at the Laurel Hill Community Center, also giving away a wide variety of school supplies.

We can’t commend these groups enough for the opportunities they provide youngsters as they prepare for classes. Without these giveaways, many would be starting school behind.

We applaud all of these effort.

***

CLARIFICATION

Saturday’s editorial was provided to The Laurinburg Exchange by The Greensboro News & Record. The published version failed to provide that attribution.