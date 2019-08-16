Take a stand … tell me where it is

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

James Black and Ciaran Bradley, some years back, were involved in a pretty cool project — one that I have decided to insert myself into right now, even though I am slow to the cause and may even be too late.

Black and Bradley, from what I can understand, were employed by a dot-com company known as StoodThere.com based in London. That’s right … England.

The project called for the public — from around the world — to let Black and Bradley know where their favorite place to stand is. Or was. There were little in the way of rules, but the question was broken down into categories: on the planet; in the United States; in the United Kingdom; and in Europe.

But Black and Bradley also claimed that, if you’d like to vote for your favorite place to stand in your community, city, town, county or state, they’d be happy to take that nomination, too.

So that got me to thinking.

Where is YOUR most favorite place of all time to stand in Scotland County? The possibilities, of course, are endless. And the reasons may very well be even more diverse.

Maybe, for you, it’s in front of the John Blue House. Perhaps it’s on the football field at Scotland High. Maybe it’s along the river in Wagram. Or possibly in the vineyards at Cypress Bend. There’s also a chance it could be someplace in downtown Laurinburg, in a cornfield in Laurel Hill or on the steps of a church in Gibson.

The personal preferences are as numerous as are the nooks and crannies around this county which offer a perfectly peaceful and enjoyable place to stand.

Wherever that one place for you might be, I’d love for you to tell me about it. I want you to describe the place and tell me what it means to you.

Maybe it’s a certain spot within your own home, where the air wafts just right and nobody can see you as your mind wanders to other places — places you’d like to stand if you had the chance.

In a way, this project of mine is even cooler than the one that was being conducted by StoodThere.com’s Black and Bradley. I’m not sure I’m interested in the best place to stand in Poland or England or New York (though that one is easily Doubleday Field in Cooperstown) or California. But I will have a lot of interest in finding out where the best place to stand in Scotland County is.

So be specific. Exactly where is this spot? What time of year is best? What time of day? What makes that particular spot the best? What’s it like standing in your favorite spot? And so on.

Now, if you REALLY want to participate in the worldwide search for the greatest place to stand, you can try to reach Black by email at [email protected] or Bradley at [email protected] No promises they are still there, though.

But if you are like me, and all you really care about is Scotland County, then send ME an email at the address below. And who knows? Maybe your nomination will be the focus of an upcoming column.

And if it’s REALLY good, maybe I’ll think of a prize to send you.

But send it soon!

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]