Be counted, it’s important for Scotland

Much of the hullabaloo for 2020 has been dominated by talk about maps, specifically political maps that lawmakers are responsible for drawing.

These maps determine the boundaries for districts. As we all know and admit, they’ve long been gerrymandered. In North Carolina, Democrats had responsibility for creating the squiggly “why in the world did they do that?” lines for about 140 years; they’ve now been in the hands of Republicans this decade.

And in the courtrooms of judges.

There’s more to 2020 and its annual 10-year happenings. This will be the year for the census, when the federal government counts us — or more accurately stated, when we count ourselves.

We have to participate in order to be counted, and the numbers are important.

Information from the census helps health providers know the number of children or elderly in a given community when disease spreads. When there’s a disaster, rescuers know how many people are at risk, and how many will need help.

Industries value the information as they seek to determine potential markets, and consider financial risk.

These are just a few of the reasons why this is important.

Whereas it might seem easy and not much to it for many of us, taking an accurate count does have its challenges. In research released earlier this year, the U.S. Census Bureau reported two-thirds of respondents “extremely likely” or “very likely” to fill out a census form.

We think the 33 percent on or outside the fence are a definite concern.

Not surprisingly, the report said one of the top five barriers that might prevent participation was concern about data privacy and confidentiality. That’s the world we live in. The other four were fear of repercussions, distrust in all levels of government, feeling that it doesn’t matter if you are counted, and belief that completing the census might not benefit you personally.

The top motivator to participate was funding of public services. And that despite less than half of respondents knowing the census is used to determine community funding.

We need to be counted. Scotland County as a whole will be impacted, and that means each of us individually.

Whether we participate online, by snail mail or by phone, be sure we’re counted.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It is not enough to stare up the steps, we must step up the stairs.” (Vaclav Havel)