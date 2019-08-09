‘Myrtle’ deserves to be saved

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

She once stood tall and proud, reaching straight for the heavens and growing at a good clip toward that goal. She was the prettiest thing in the neighborhood.

The shade she provided was merely a by-product of its existence, but it’s main purpose seemed to be as a landing place for chirping birds of all kinds, a playground for wandering squirrels and a destination for area bees drawn to its colorful pink blooms in the summer.

“She” is the iconic crepe myrtle tree that lives just outside our back door here at The Laurinburg Exchange.

But “Myrtle” doesn’t stand tall and proud anymore. Hurricane Florence made sure of that. Now, she leans severely to the southeast at nearly a 45-degree angle— the only thing standing between her and the ground is a fence that separates our building from the parking lot.

Myrtle’s roots still seem strong, and continue to feed its upper reaches adequately. Her leaves remain a vibrant green and her blossoms still pop with vivid color.

Birds still visit to sing their songs, squirrels still race across her branches with glee and bees still buzz to collect her nectar.

But she isn’t herself.

Myrtle exists among numerous green and thorny bushes and trees, giving passersby about the only color to brighten our morning when we walk into work and our evening when we leave our workplace.

Over the months since Hurricane Florence, there have been a couple of feeble attempts to straighten Myrtle’s reach skyward. The first effort was to simply pull the tree back up slightly and pack down the soggy ground, which failed right from the start; the second was to pull her back up a bit, put a trio of stakes in the ground and tie straps between them and her trunk, but her lean eventually snapped all three straps.

For months now, Myrtle has been left to fend for herself.

The tree that gave Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, its name is a southern staple. Azaleas may open the door to summer and palm trees might give the South an exotic feel, but nothing says summer in the South like crepe myrtles. They grow so easily and bloom so long that we love them like family members — except in late winter and spring, when they are routinely chopped down to thick, ugly stumps … a crime known as “crepe murder.”

But what is happening with our Myrtle out back may also be described as “crepe murder,” and it’s about time the authorities were called in to investigate and attempt to save her from a terrible fate.

And by authorities, I mean local horticulturists, arborists and any other “ists” who think they may be able to help Myrtle survive.

I think all of us who spend our workdays in the office complex at The Oaks between South Main and Atkinson streets, to some degree, would like to see Myrtle get the needed attention to bring her back to glory.

Will someone help her?

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]