Plenty to cheer about, but not everything

Recent highs and lows from around Scotland County …

— ATTAWAYTOGO: Friday will be the finale of this year’s Laurinburg After 5 concert series, one which has had the sponsorship of Hasty Realty and has brought hundreds of people downtown for good music and plenty of fun. We applaud the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce for bringing such a worthwhile and free community event to Laurinburg and look forward to next year’s lineup.

— ATTAWAYTOGO: The town of Gibson received a helping hand from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office recently when deputies helped clean up a portion of town that had become a dump site for trash. Sure, it’s a temporary fix if resident are bent on being litterbugs and have no pride in their community, but it’s good to see law enforcement reaching out like that.

— SHAME: Once again, lame duck Mayor Matthew Block has created controversy and potentially cost the city of Laurinburg grief and money by posting his city check on Facebook for all to see — including those with larceny in the hearts who took advantage of the routing numbers for the city’s bank account to remove $900. We can’t imagine what the mayor was thinking … other than showing off his incredible hubris.

— ATTAWAYTOGO: We give our hearty congratulations to Sadie Odom of Gibson, who last Saturday was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award by State Sen. Tom McInnis in front of nearly 75 family and friends. Odom, who is 96, has led an exemplary life of community and public servicethat includes 28 years as the town’s first female postmaster and 17 years as its first female mayor.

— ATTAWAYTOGO: Our congratulations to E. Morris & Son Plant Farm near Maxton for its 100 years in business. The family’s story in creating the business is a good one, and their customer service and quality of products speaks volumes.

— SHAME: As rumors continue to circulate about the potential for a care facility to house migrant children in Scotland County, bringing with it concerns from every possible direction, we can’t help but wonder exactly what folks think should be done to take car of these children? It is disheartening to know some have a NIMBY attitude here (agreeing with the need, but not wanting it near them), as well as many who can recite reasons why it shouldn’t be done. Shouldn’t we focus on why and how it should be done? After all, these are children.

— ATTAWAYTOGO: There are groups and organizations that are planning school supply giveaways, which annually goes a long way toward assisting students in need, and we applaud those who are involved in such a worthy cause. There can be nothing more apprehensive for a youngster who is faced with going back to school unprepared, so these giveaways will at least give these students a boost. We hope the community will assist the effort by donating — better yet, why not select a student in your neighborhood to “adopt” and give school supplies?

— ATTAWAYTOGO: Kudos to Laurinburg Police Chief ‘Duke’ Williams and his officers for another successful National Night Out event this week. Along with other emergency service groups in the county, the activities in the downtown area brought numerous residents out to enjoy the evening with law enforcement, firefighting and EMS personnel in a relaxed and fun setting. It’s an event that goes a long way toward creating good relationships.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When I do good, I feel good. When I do bad, I feel bad. And that’s my religion.” (Abraham Lincoln)