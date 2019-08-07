America has bloody hands and no answer

Middle America mourned this weekend, and so did those on the political extremes, if only briefly.

Fingers were crossed as details slowing emerged, not necessarily that the death count was exaggerated, but about the killer, his color, his religion, and his motive. Was that person a white supremacist, a Muslim, or perhaps an illegal immigrant?

It mattered because there are political points to be scored, elections to be won.

As the bodies were being counted, first in El Paso, Texas, and then in Dayton, Ohio, those on the polar sides of the political spectrum hit the play button and brought forward tired talking points, as if this were an either/or conversation. It isn’t — and it can’t continue to be.

From the Left: The mass murders can be laid at the feet of President Donald Trump, whose hateful rhetoric has divided this country unlike ever before, and inspired homegrown white supremacists — not the mentally ill — to go to the local gun shop, buy an assault weapon, and then empty it into the crowd. The solution is tighter gun controls, and the Second Amendment, crafted over two centuries ago, is about the citizens’ rights to form a militia in response to a tyrannical government, and not the right to weaponry that in 1787 could only be imagined.

And from the Right: People kill people, not guns, and those who do are typically mentally ill, and the focus needs to be on getting them proper care. Tougher gun laws don’t work, and the proof can be found where they exist, in major cities across the country, like Washington, D.C., Chicago or Detroit, which see the same kind of death toll on a typical weekend as what happened in El Paso. Those deaths are counted one at a time, and the media looks the other way. Mass murderers are a symptom of a lost nation, one that is drifting away from godliness. Thoughts and prayers are extended.

Both sides make good points, but neither can claim the high ground.

While everyone is talking — shouting might be the better description — nobody is listening. Perhaps that is because nothing new is ever offered. Either, or. Never a little of both.

We don’t have an answer, which makes us like everyone else in America, but we are convinced that something must change. We certainly believe there is ample room for tougher gun laws in America that meet constitutional muster, and reject the notion that can’t be part of the fix. The reason that tougher gun laws are in the cities already mentioned is that is where they are needed.

There are more guns in America today then people, and they will never be hard to get. But it does make sense to make it harder to get some that have no utility except to kill quickly and effectively.

This nation’s unwillingness to confront our epidemic of mental illness is shameful. We know that much of the carnage is hate inspired, but we also are steadfast in our belief that anyone who would slaughter strangers, doing so knowing that they will die last, is mentally defective. Their plunge isn’t immediate, but incremental, and almost always they have provided clues that are ignored by family or friends that the worst is on the horizon.

We refuse to believe that America, the world’s greatest country, has to be the only one to accept that mass murders cannot be effectively confronted.

As Americans — ordinary citizens who don’t demand better and elected politicians too paralyzed by fear to act — wait for the inevitability of the next time a single gunman randomly kills innocents by the bunch, let’s remember all our idle hands have blood on them.