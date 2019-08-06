“There is a certain enthusiasm in liberty, that makes human nature rise above itself, in acts of bravery and heroism.”

— Alexander Hamilton

Even as history continues to unfold, we worry about its ability to endure — at least as it actually happened.

There is an ongoing effort to sanitize this nation’s past, led by a generation of young people anxious to ignore the context in which events occurred and the mores of a different time, willing not only to be easily offended, but to embrace injury when confronted with the facts.

The most obvious targets have been white Southerners who otherwise did monumental things, but were on the wrong side of America’s deadliest war, the one that righted the wrong of slavery at a very high cost — more than 600,000 dead soldiers, and hundreds of thousands more who returned home shattered in some way.

As can be expected with such matters, that sanitation is no longer confined to the Civil War era, but oozes from there, and increasingly faces little resistance during an era of self-indulgence and willful ignorance.

So we believe part of our duty is to share the truth, the good and the ugly, and to do that in black and white about James Dougald McRacken, a one-time farm boy from Red Springs who seized a moment in history, and paid the highest price in doing so, which was the rest of his life.

Americans today are confused by heroism and what it entails. McRacken, on Aug. 5, 1944, 75 years ago on Monday, provided a portrait in Mayenne, France, where he died 4,000 miles from his hometown, a savior for strangers.

Then 28 years and 2 months old, a husband and father of a 1-year-old he would never know, McRacken had volunteered for World War II, and was a member of Company A of the 315th Engineers Battalion, 90th Infantry Division, which landed at Omaha in Normandy, the deadliest of all the beaches on D-Day.

In a few words, McRacken, his fellow American soldiers and other Allies who had survived so far began chasing the Germans, now in full retreat, with France between them and Germany. It was in Mayenne that the Germans were presented an opening when all the bridges but one had been destroyed, and that one was seconds from coming down. But McRacken sprang into action, scurried onto the bridge under machine gun fire, was mortally wounded and, even as his final breath neared, was able to cut the wires and save the bridge.

Had he not, the the Allies would have had to shell the Germans from across the river, and surely many more innocent residents of Mayenne would have died and the war lengthened.

As a measure of thanks, the town named the bridge after McRacken, erected a monument, and continue to honor him to this day.

We know little of McRacken, except for what we just shared, and even after a hard look, were unable to find a photograph of him. We mention that because, absent what happened on Aug. 5, 1944, he was not unlike so many other young Americans dispatched to try to beat back the tyranny of Hitler, nondescript until they liberated the world.

We doubt that McRacken thought long if at all about the risk that he was taking when he abandoned cover, made himself a target, and acted to save the bridge that was critical to the Allied advance.

We don’t doubt that he saw it as that day’s duty, and it led to his sacrifice.

That, folks, is heroism.

— The Robesonian