Pine cone contest has a winner

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

About a month ago, I asked you to find the biggest pine cone in Scotland County — and y’all responded.

A total of 24 pine cones were delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange offices, including several large ones, a few gigantic ones, a couple of enormous ones and one mammoth one.

When I first asked for this pine cone hunt to take place, I really wasn’t sure what might happen. It crossed my mind that it was possible nobody would bother. I mean, really? Go outdoors in the hottest heat of the summer and search for pine cones? Nobody worth their air-conditioning wants to do that.

Happily, the opposite took place.

First, I’m going to give props to Chase Nye, 11, of Laurinburg. He went out on a mission and brought in the biggest bag of pine cones, and each of the 11 specimens were both pretty and good-sized. Nice job, Chase.

I also received six beautiful pine cones from Bill Stubbs of Laurinburg.

Doris Smith of Laurinburg brought me a trio of the nicest-looking pine cones I could ever hope for.

Single pine cones were delivered by James Graham of Laurinburg, Martha McDaniel of Laurinburg, Patricia Butson of Laurinburg and Kirby Winston of Maxton.

Getting to an overall winner meant measuring the height of each pine cone and adding its widest circumference — the former a simple task, the latter not so much. But it got done.

Before I get to that mammoth winner, let me tell you what will become of these pine cones.

Each of them will be sent off to Upstate New York or Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, for my creative young grandchildren to decorate. When I told them there would be big pine cones coming, I was told not to wait too long because they wanted to create something for Halloween, not just Christmas. I can’t even imagine the spooky creatures they will design.

OK, they will be shipped Saturday.

Now for the winner.

Let me first say that the pine cones delivered by Chase, Kirby, Martha and Patricia fell a little short. They were large and most were shaped really nice. But their height plus circumference came up a bit too small.

In third place, with a height of 7.75 inches and healthy girth of 15 inches — for a total of 22.75 inches — was the pine cone belonging to Mr. Stubbs.

In second place, with the tallest pine cone of 8.5 inches and a nice circumference of 16.25 inches — for a total of 24.75 inches — was the property of Mr. Graham. It came really close.

The winning pine cone, if you haven’t already figured out by process of elimination, was delivered by Mrs. Smith. Her entry measured 8 inches tall and had the widest girth at 17.25 inches — for a total of 25.24 inches.

For her efforts, Smith will receive a specially decorated Mason jar with a couple of surprise gifts inside. That prize will be waiting for her at The Laurinburg Exchange office on Monday. She’ll also get her picture made with the prize and her winning pine cone, which will be shared in the newspaper next week sometime.

Thank you to everyone who participated. If I can figure out something for y’all to look for and bring to me, we’ll do this again sometime.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]