The tomato loss solution: bone meal

You remember my rant a week ago about the fact that squirrels ran rampant through my tomato plants and thieved every single bud that bloomed into a tomato.

It still makes me fume.

The result, as I explained, was that I yanked all nine tomato plants out of the earth. That, I figured, would teach those squirrels.

Since my diatribe, I have received numerous helpful calls and emails about how to battle the grey bandits. But first, I was informed by my neighbor that maybe — just maybe — I am to blame for putting tomatoes on the outdoor menu.

A couple of years ago, I put a squirrel feeder in one of my front-yard trees. You know the kind, where a long screw sticks up from the base and a dried ear of field corn can be screwed on it for squirrels to come nibble on.

It was kind of cool to watch the nearly constant line of squirrels make the trek up the tree one by one and sit on the feeder while stuffing its mouth full of corn kernels. They seemed happy with their new tree-branch, one-seat restaurant.

I honestly figured the front-yard eatery would keep the squirrels from searching for food in my backyard garden.

Boy, was I wrong.

All it did was give these raiders a decision to make — do they want corn or tomatoes for dinner. Maybe both? So, in essence, I created a food court, of sorts.

OK, it’s probable the freebooters would have found and pilfered my tomatoes anyway.

Over the past few days, I’ve received helpful suggestions from Anson County to Robeson County on how to stop the looting. Some make sense, some don’t.

An email from Lumberton said going old-school works the best. The man said hanging aluminum pie tins from the tomato stakes that will blow in the breeze and make noise will keep the squirrels at bay.

Another helpful emailer from Lumberton claims using a prop like an owl statue that watches over the garden will keep squirrels away because they are an owl’s potential prey. He even said there are some owl statues that have audio.

Over in Anson County, someone called and informed me that moth balls spread around the outer part of the garden area will help keep everything away — cats, dogs, squirrels, lions, tigers and bears … I think.

I have tried or know someone who has tried each of these suggestions over the years. From what I remember, each one works — for a while. Squirrels are agile and pretty smart.

So it was the suggestion from a Scotland County emailer that will be my go-to battle against the tomato bandits in 2020: bone meal.

According to my own research this week, bone meal is a mixture of finely and coarsely ground animal bones and slaughter-house waste products. It is used as an organic fertilizer for plants and as a nutritional supplement for animals. As a slow-release fertilizer, bone meal is primarily used as a source of phosphorus and protein.

I’m told that, by lightly dusting the ground around plants, the bone meal can benefit the growth and will keep squirrels away.

We’ll see.

If it works, then at least one outdoor restaurant in the squirrel food court will close for good starting in April.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]