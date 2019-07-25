A compromise over Medicaid in the offing?

The nonprofit National Bureau of Economic Research released this month a sobering study that estimates about 15,600 more people have died than otherwise might have if Medicaid had been expanded to all 50 states, as the Affordable Care Act originally intended. It based its figures on comparing the death rates of people aged 55 to 64 in states that expanded Medicaid vs those that did not.

A U.S. Supreme Court decision eliminated the Obamacare requirement that states expand Medicaid, which rendered it an option. Since 2014, when expansion began rolling out, 36 states and the District of Columbia have chosen to expand Medicaid, with North Carolina and a group of mostly southern states as the last holdouts.

Debate over whether to expand Medicaid has stalled the budget process for the N.C. General Assembly. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has said he would not support a budget without expansion, and vetoed the compromise budget put up by the GOP-led legislature in late June.

State Rep. Elmer Floyd of Fayetteville believes he has a way forward. Floyd, a Democrat, is one of the few in his party who broke ranks to vote for the June budget, he says because of all the projects it would bring Cumberland County’s way. But at a press conference in Raleigh (Monday), he was talking Medicaid expansion — specifically calling for the N.C. General Assembly to take up House Bill 655, a stand-alone bill outside of the budget that would offer expansion to people with jobs or who are looking for work. Floyd was joined by two other Democratic representatives, Charles Graham of Robeson County and Garland Pierce of Scotland County.

The bill, NC Health Care for Working Families, has had a consistent presence on the House calendar since July 10 but has not been voted on.

We cannot know whether Floyd really thinks this bill has a chance, or whether he is offering it up to make clear to Democratic voters he supports “healthcare expansion in any form” as he put it Tuesday.

Either way, we think the bill is certainly worth a look, at least as a first step toward Medicaid expansion, even as the odds for its passage seem long at this point.

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore has said his chamber would only take up HB 655 if it first votes to override Cooper’s veto.

Moore, however, has previously expressed support for HB 655. In an interview last week on local station WIDU, he appeared to back at least the basic premise of Medicaid expansion, citing as an example someone who is working at a job that pays $20,000 a year who would not be able to afford health insurance that costs $15,000.

In the state Senate, the clouds are much darker when it comes to expansion, with Senate Leader Phil Berger drawing a hard line against it.

Berger’s and Cooper’s contribution to budget “negotiations” on Tuesday amounted to a sharp Twitter exchange.

“Governor, you didn’t respond to me last week on this subject,” Berger tweeted. “As I said to you in my message, I was hoping we could talk free from the media/Twitter spectacle. But if the only way you’ll communicate with me is via Twitter, then that’s your decision.”

Cooper tweeted back: “That’s not a response to our reasonable budget compromise offer. Still waiting. I have told you many times that Medicaid expansion must be part of this discussion. Glad to talk and meet again when you are ready to respond.”

The back-and-forth reminds us all that the impasse is still very much intact. But we applaud any signs of compromise, including the first-step offer Floyd advocated on Tuesday.

— The Fayetteville Observer