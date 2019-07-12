Wanted: Scotland’s largest pine cone

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

I became enthralled with the Carolinas way back in 1976. It was my first summer home from college and a few buddies of mine in Connecticut and I put together a traveling softball team that we named Wildfire — which was a popular song at the time by Michael Murphy (prior to him adding his middle name of Martin).

He also wrote and recorded the song “Carolina in the Pines” one year earlier and sparked fascination for the Carolinas and their majestic, long-leaf pine trees.

After a wandering journey through Georgia, Indiana and Texas, I finally got here nearly 30 years later.

When I first transitioned from a born and raised Yankee to a southerner by choice a number of years ago, there were a plethora of endearing factors that took some getting used to.

Y’all had sweet tea and grits and pork barbecue pretty much as a southern staple. Y’all even had the charming “y’all” whenever you spoke to three or more people — and at times will put a twist on it when talking about a group, saying “all y’all” or “they’all.”

But here’s the thing: All of those things — thanks to snowbirds, transplants and reruns of “The Andy Griffith Show” — have now made their way north. Even armadillos and fire ants are migrating toward the Mason-Dixon line.

A few years ago, I even had a lifelong Connecticut friend say to me, “Well, bless their heart …” They may have been mocking us southerners, I’m not sure.

But in all the years I’ve been here, there is one thing that always intrigued me about the South that will never make its way into Yankee-land. Ever.

Pine cones.

OK, not just pine cones, but ENORMOUS pine cones.

During my first 10 years here, I imagine that I was known around the neighborhood as “The Pine Cone Whisperer,” because I would regularly meander the streets carrying a plastic bag in search of the giant, fallen pine cones. When I came across one that was in good shape — and, of course, large — I would bag it and take it home.

Those pine cones would often be sent to family and friends up north. At least a couple of my grandchildren used them for show and tell at school because, well … pine cones up there are puny by comparison.

After about 15 years here, I’m still not sure if there is a specific time of year the long-leaf pines drop their cones, because they seem to be ever-present on the ground. But I’m hoping this might be a good time to find them — that’s because I’m on a search for the biggest southern pine cone there is, at least in Scotland County.

And by “I’m on a search,” I actually mean that I’m asking YOU to do the searching — in your yard, your neighbor’s yard, your business property, your pasture, a park … anywhere a pine cone may come to rest. And when you come across what you think is the biggest pine cone, I’d like you to bring it to me here at my office.

This contest is perfect for the children on summer break who need something to do outdoors.

But it has to be done wiki-wiki (which, in Hawaiian, means “fast and quick”), because the deadline is Thursday, Aug. 1 at noon.

Why should you do this?

Easy … because the one who brings me the largest, prettiest and real-est pine cone from Scotland County will get a prize package including a specially decorated Mason jar filled with useful stuff that will be determined by the deadline. Those who enter will probably be mentioned in my column on Aug. 3.

The winner will be selected by measuring the pine cone’s height and fattest circumference, then added together. Pretty simple.

So start hunting — and perhaps listening to Murphy’s “Carolina in the Pines” (which really should be the state’s official song) for inspiration. Sure, you can also listen to James Taylor’s “Carolina in My Mind” … the choice is yours. But when you bring your prize pine cone, be sure you give me your name, hometown, phone number and where you found the jackpot.

I’ll be waiting.

