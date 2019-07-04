The state’s water-quality testing program for the French Broad River is totally inadequate. And dismissing E.coli readings up to nearly 50 times the level considered safe for recreation as “naturally occurring conditions” does nothing to instill confidence in the regulators.

E.coli is a microbe that enters waterways through contact with fecal matter. Drinking or even coming into contact with polluted water can cause vomiting, diarrhea or infections of the skin or eyes. The Environmental Protection Agency considers water safe for recreation so long as the E. coli level (measured in colony forming units per 100 milliliters) is below 235.

Lab tests conducted June 19 by local environmental organization MountainTrue indicate 14 sites had E.coli levels more than 10 times the EPA limit. Of those, six sites had 20 times the EPA limit and the most polluted registered 47 times the limit. Failing sites ranged from the river headwaters in Transylvania County to where it enters Tennessee at Hot Springs.

The worst reading (10,935 cfu) was recorded at Hot Springs, downstream from all sources of pollution in North Carolina. Champion Park in Rosman, near the headwaters, registered 260. Only two sites registered under the limit, one of which was the Mills River Boat Access, in a protected watershed where Asheville and Hendersonville get some drinking water.

MountainTrue’s environmental scientists say any reading over 1,000 cfu warrants an immediate follow-up to determine the source of the pollution and assess risk. Thus far, there have not been even swimming advisories.

Such advisories are issued by the state Department of Health and Human Services upon advice from the Division of Water Resources within the Department of Environmental Quality, a spokeswoman from Buncombe County Health and Human Services told the Citizen Times in an email.

DEQ only tests water quality in the French Broad River Basin once a month, not frequently enough to capture changes in water quality before the public is affected. The MountainTrue tests are conducted weekly. But, even had DEQ tested more frequently there is little indication there would have been warnings.

In an email to the Citizen Times, a representative of DEQ said advisory postings by DHHS “are not usually made based on naturally occurring conditions, natural contaminants, etc.” because it is “known and expected that high flow events can elevate bacteria levels.” The DWR said no follow-up tests have been conducted, “but sampling is planned.”

The “naturally occurring conditions” to which DEQ referred were the heavy rains that fell shortly before and during the MountainTrue tests. French Broad Riverkeeper Hartwell Carson said such rains “can overstress sewer pipes and other infrastructure” like septic tanks, in addition to increasing runoff from farms with poor land management practices.

Evidently, it’s all right to swim in polluted water so long as the pollution wasn’t due to an abnormal event such as a sewage treatment plant malfunction or a sewer-line break. We do not find that logic compelling.

There is movement in the General Assembly to put up money for weekly testing in the French Broad. Those pushing for passage include Sens. Chuck Edwards of Hendersonville and Deanna Ballard of Boone, both Republicans, according to Carson.

Alternatively, the state could use MountainTrue data. Over the past five weeks, MountainTrue and DWR have “split” samples and tested them separately in order to verify MountainTrue’s sample analysis methods. “So far they’ve been lining up very well,” Carson said. “Hopefully they can use our data more confidently.”

None of this will help, however, unless the state understands the importance of alerting swimmers and boaters when E. coli levels exceed safe standards, regardless of the cause.

— The Citizen-Times