A journey to a masterpiece

The project began on Arbor Day. Not because the project called for a lot of wood or because the project would wrap around a large oak tree. It just happened that way.

The vision for the project was a three-year journey and entailed the planning, engineering and constructing of a standalone deck in my back yard. Not just any deck, but one that measures approximately 26 feet by 30 feet. Go ahead, call it a dance floor. I do.

I was so confident that this would be a simple job that I put it off for 1,095 days — until my wife asked me, “Whatever happened to that deck you were thinking about?”

Guys, you know what happens next. The project moved from being a thought to the back burner of your mind and then to the top of the honey-do list. And you know as well as I do that there is no escaping things once they are on that list.

It was on Arbor Day that finally I began leveling the ground and setting the cement supports. Within an hour, I was attempting to convince my wife that perhaps we only need a dance flo … er, deck … that is 20 by 26.

I lost.

So the leveling continued and the purchase of wood ensued. Careful calculations for the number of 2x4s for framing and 2x6s for decking were made and the pre-treated wood was soon delivered. Naturally, my calculations were off and we had to go fetch a few more boards.

Over the next several weeks, work on the deck was done for an hour here and there. I feel sure my neighbors felt along the way that the deck would never fully materialize. Sadly, there were weeks when absolutely nothing was done — but I blame Mother Nature. It rained a lot … or so I was convincing myself.

On dry days, however, I was out there suffering from the stings of what seemed like 257 daily slivers in my hands. Yes, I said slivers like a northern person, not shivers like a southern person. One is correct, one is totally not. But I digress.

When the decking started to get laid and screwed down (11 screws per board), things finally began to move quickly and take shape. Until I got to the big oak tree. The work around the tree was especially challenging — to the point of creating colorful new adult words.

The day I finished putting the wood down, I placed a camp chair on the dance flo … er, deck .. and slowly consumed a Blue Moon and oozed satisfaction. But I knew I wasn’t completely finished. My newly created masterpiece still needed sealing and staining.

It also had to dry out before that could be done. Again, Mother Nature played a part. But in the time we waited for the wood to dry, which ended up being the better part of three months, we managed to settle on a stain color — a decision that was about as easy as determining where you and your spouse want to eat out.

Earlier this week, that project came to an official close.

The deck is sealed and stained, thankfully done all at once; the large spools we managed to collect are also sealed and stained for use as a picnic table and chairs; a new flower garden was erected at one corner with retaining wall blocks; and we even ordered and put down 6-inch brass letters to spell our last name on one edge of the … um, deck.

Now that this big bad boy is completed, what did I learn?

That’s easy. My math isn’t always spot on; even good wood will stab you thousands of times; making something perfectly level east and west doesn’t mean it will be level north and south; dropping a 2×6 on your hand really hurts; bending over to sink something like 1,200 screws will seriously mess up a back; and, when all is said and done, the final result will be a tremendous source of pride.

But my joy was short-lived by just four words from my wife: “What about a pergola?”

Sigh.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]