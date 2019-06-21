Virginia is a Ray of bright sunshine here

Virginia Ray is a firecracker.

There are easily numerous adjectives to describe the woman who is the founder and director of Project INASMUCH here in Scotland County. Words like diminutive, feisty, caring, persistent, energetic, thoughtful, tough, faithful, humorous and genuine would all work.

But anyone who knows her, whether it be for many years or after meeting her for the first time, knows that Ray is a firecracker.

She visited with the Laurinburg Rotary Club on Tuesday and gave them an overview of Project INASMUCH’s history, which reaches back 13 years and can boast of growth that is, at the same time, incredible for what it accomplishes and sad because of why it’s necessary.

When Ray began putting the program together in 2006 in an effort to provide needy students in the area with food for the weekend, it started with 30 bags filled with seven items for students at I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School. By the second week it had grown to 50 bags and, during the past school year, the effort was producing 880 bags of food filled with nine items and delivered to 10 schools in Scotland County. That’s more than 30,500 bags for the school year.

Amazing numbers.

What may be equaling as amazing is the fact that Ray is closing in on her 90th birthday.

Sure, she has received a plethora of help along the way. Nothing this involved or far-reaching could possibly be done by one person. And Ray is always quick to point out those who have assisted her — including businesses, individuals and churches that volunteers or financing or food items.

But let’s face it, Ray is the face of Project INASMUCH. Without her leadership, there is a very good chance some children in the county might have gone hungry.

All that Ray does for the children of Scotland County revolves around a well-known scripture in the Bible — Matthew 25:40, which says in the King James version, “And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

Ray makes sure the children get more than a nutritious fill-up. She also wants them to get a spiritual fill-up. Every single bag, since the very first day, has had the words “Jesus loves you” written on it because, as she says, “there may be some children out there who don’t get told they are loved, and we want them to know they are.”

You simply can’t have a higher calling than that, and Ray continues to put her stamp on the efforts of Project INASMUCH.

Yes, Ray is a firecracker. But unlike a firecracker that burns quickly and goes out, Ray’s sizzle and sparkle has endured the test of time.

***

NOTE: We urge anyone who can to assist Project INASMUCH monetarily by sending a tax-deductible donation to Virginia Ray, c/o Project INASMUCH, 12560 Turnpike Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352.