Today and every day, fly the flag

Today is Flag Day, and we encourage everyone to fly their American flag high — not just on this day but every day.

While the Fourth of July is traditionally celebrated as America’s birthday, June 14 is a day to celebrate America’s flag and all that it stands for. On May 30, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establishing a national flag day on June 14.

“The things that the flag stands for were created in experiences of a great people. Everything that it stands for was written by their lives. The flag is the embodiment, not of sentiment but of history. It represents the experiences made by men and women, those who do and live under the flag,” President Wilson said in his Flag Day Address on June 14, 1915.

But, the story of America’s flag starts much earlier.

It has long been held that in June 1776, George Washington commissioned Betsy Ross, a Philadelphia seamstress, to create a flag for the new nation in anticipation of a declaration of its independence. However, it was actually New Jersey Congressman Francis Hopkinson, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, who designed the first flag while serving on the Continental Navy Board.

On June 14, 1777, John Adams spoke about the flag at a meeting of the Continental Congress in Philadelphia. He said, “Resolved, that the flag of the thirteen United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the Union be thirteen stars, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

There have been 27 official versions of the flag so far; stars have been added to it as states entered the Union. The current version dates to July 4, 1960, when Hawaii became the 50th state.

The American flag has long been a symbol of pride for this country. It has flown over battles and wars fought by generations of soldiers. Following the 9/11 attacks, there was a resurgence of respect for the flag, as it offered a comfort no other symbol could.

If it’s not outside your home or business already, don’t wait until the Fourth of July to raise the flag.

Make sure to display it properly. According to U.S. Flag Code, the flag should not touch anything beneath it and shouldn’t be allowed to be soiled or torn, if you display it at night, illuminate it. The flag should be displayed often, especially on national holidays.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“If we ever forget that we are One Nation Under God, then we will be a nation gone under.” (Ronald Reagan)