State budget set to launch re-election

Election seasons are getting longer, and we didn’t need the special one just concluded to figure that out.

At county election board meetings, there’s already worry about the 2020 election campaign. The concern is about absentee ballots — surprise! — and the language affixed to them. That’s a concern for another day, and not the primary reason we’re getting pulled into another cycle.

Yes, the 2020 presidential hopefuls are starting to form a long line. But we’ve got 2019 municipal elections first, and our governor is forecast to use this summer’s start of the fiscal year budget to launch his campaign for re-election.

Cooper eased into office when the Republicans hung former Gov. Pat McCrory out to dry on House Bill 2, the controversial bathroom bill. He won by just over 10,000 votes, or about two-tenths of 1 percent of total votes cast.

The former state attorney general wore out a path to the courtroom against GOP legislators his first two years, then smartly helped himself and other Democrats pry into a veto-proof General Assembly.

Now comes a summer of prolonged agony.

The state Senate and House are not in agreement on funding, but they’re closer together than either is with Cooper’s budget plan.

The misery of HB2 glares at Republicans, yet they’ve still pushed forward with a better tax plan, more choices for parents of school children, and infrastructure repair and upgrades. There is merit in the argument our state is in a good place, as an attraction to businesses and to families.

Cooper is unrelenting on Medicaid expansion. But as we have pointed out here before, Auditor Beth Wood’s report on how broken a system we have can’t be overlooked. It makes no sense to expand it without first fixing it. That’s the hard-line thinking by GOP lawmakers, including State Sen. Tom McGinnis, R-Richmond, who is a member of the committee tasked with finding a way to merge the House and Senate budget proposals before asking for the governor’s signature.

The governor isn’t cutting our taxes in his plan, and he’s going to leave the majority of payment for Medicaid expansion to all of America’s taxpayers. Keep in mind, there’s a $23 trillion debt. That means the youngest workers are on the hook.

Given there have been no attempts at deal-making for the state budget, don’t expect miracles in the next three weeks. Each side feels they have the best policy reflected, and for Cooper, that means his 2020 campaign platform toward re-election begins now.

The partisan divide from sea to shining sea is the greatest any living generation has experienced, and it extends from the largest to the most localized level of government.

There won’t be a state government shutdown; the treasury has money and current tax and spending programs will simply stay in place until a new budget becomes law.

But it could be a while.

